notebookcheck.net

Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render

A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
Fstoppers

The Joy of the Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X100 series of mirrorless cameras has long been popular for both its image quality and for the shooting experience it provides. If you have never used one and are curious about what it is like, check out this excellent video review that discusses just why it is such a fun camera to work with.
Android Police

Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting

2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
envirotech-online.com

Precise ISO 748:2021 flow measurement of surface water bodies made easy

NIVUS’ patented cross correlation technology was included in the 2021 edition of ISO 748 (Hydrometry — Measurement of liquid flow in open channels — Velocity area methods using point velocity measurements) within the category of accepted Acoustic Echo Correlation Velocimeters (AECVs). This enables environmental agencies, responsible for conducting water discharge measurements to monitor velocity and the cross-section area in open channels with confidence.
Phone Arena

Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series

According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
satnews.com

Synspective and GCRS’ partnership for SAR satellite-based risk analysis solutions in South Asia

Geo Climate Risk Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (GCRS), and Synspective, announced a new partnership for SAR-based analysis solutions for critical infrastructure and mining industries in India and across South Asia. Geo Climate Risk Solutions is a solution provider, consultancy, and advisory services firm that focuses on natural hazards risk analytics and environmental and sustainability challenges Synspective is a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider.
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra protective glass hints at disappointing fingerprint sensor cost-cutting measures by Samsung

A photo showing what is apparently the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s protective glass has been shared online via known leaker Ice universe. As well as revealing what appears to be a slightly flatter and less curved overall shape, which has frequently been rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the tipster also pointed out the size of the area for the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it seems to be the same size as the one for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

Bigme Galy: 8-inch eReader launches with colour display and Google Play Store access

The Bigme Galy has reached Kickstarter, where it sells for US$540. Offered with an 8-inch colour E Ink display, the Bigme Galy also runs Android 11 and supports active pen input, among other features. Bigme has brought the Galy to Kickstarter, an eReader that the company created in collaboration with...
hypebeast.com

Leica and HODINKEE Unveil the Special Edition Q2 “Ghost”

Back in 2019, Leica collaborated with HODINKEE to release the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition.” Following the success of the model, the two have once again joined forces for another collab featuring two variants of the Leica Q2 model— the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by HODINKEE, and the Q2 “Ghost” Set by HODINKEE.
Android Police

How to take a panoramic photo with your smartphone

Over the past 20 years, photography has become an integral part of smartphone technology. And thanks to the ubiquity of top-of-the-line Android phones and their cameras, photo-sharing sites are some of the most popular on the internet. But sometimes you need to take a photo that's larger than the typical 3:2 ratio (sometimes you need a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 108 megapixels). Sometimes the subject of your photo demands that you break the bonds of tradition and overthrow the tyranny of a fixed aspect ratio. Sometimes you need a panorama.
cryptonewsz.com

MEXC Global now exceeds 10 million users; the meaning behind the upgrade color to “Ocean Blue”

As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18, 2022, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global user base to spread awareness of what it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color scheme to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 may get a special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may get a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to noted Samsung insider Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will feature an exclusive high-frequency version of the chipset. The Korean firm is going all-in with Snapdragon for the devices, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions for good.

