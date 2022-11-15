Read full article on original website
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Newscast 11.18.22: Republican candidate for state auditor in Iowa concedes race ahead of recount deadline; IA has its second-highest voter turnout in a mid-term election this year
Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur has conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand and has abandoned his call for a recount. Halbur previously said he would ask for a recount. Unofficial results show Sand received nearly 3-thousand more votes than Halbur. In a post on Facebook today (Friday),...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Small Iowa livestock producers benefit from federal grants
DES MOINES — Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about...
Governor Kim Reynolds Announces New Chief Of Staff
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is announcing a new chief of staff. In a statement Tuesday, Reynolds said that chief of staff Sara Craig Gongol is departing her role. She will be replaced by Taryn Frideres, the chief operating officer, effective December 1st.
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat
The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
Iowa Farmers Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D-C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
Iowa DNR add trout to Cedar River
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 4 hours ago. "THey didn't...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Electric bills to rise as temps drop; Federal program offers relief in Eastern Iowa
Heating your house might be a bit more expensive this winter. That's according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. They say you can expect those gas and electric bills to go up anywhere from 10 to 30 percent. Some factors for the hike this year include inflation, as well as...
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of November 17
Skim ice along shore in many areas during the mornings this last week. Anglers are still fishing along shore near Ice House point. Most courtesy docks have been removed for the season, except for the floating courtesy dock for the ramp at the Marina on the northeast side of the lake. This dock stays in the entire winter season. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house in Town Bay. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few anglers are picking up some perch along Ice House Point and near the boat ramp.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
