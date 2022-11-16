Moscow Police department sent out communications Friday evening to clarify the facts of the King Road case. The police clarified that Kaylee GonCalves and Madison Mogen were seen at the Corner Club from 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. The two girls were then seen on camera at GrubTruck, from where they traveled via Uber to their residence at approximately 1:45 a.m.

