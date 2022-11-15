Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research
Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%. Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds. STAMFORD, Conn. – November 15, 2022 – An insured American with an employer-sponsored health insurance plan can expect to spend more than $320,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know
MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, invests in privately held early-to-mid-stage companies focused on health IT, healthcare services and medical device innovations and partners with emerging firms with proven management teams. Here are eight other things to know about MemorialCare Innovation Fund:. 1. It...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves
From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon is hiring for these 7 healthcare positions
While it is reducing staff in some areas, Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Clinical Lead, Amazon: Will be a nurse practitioner or medical doctor who will own the auditing and monitoring of the company's clinical customer experience.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hunterdon Health slumps to $30M loss
Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare System suffered an over 200 percent drop in net income in the nine months ending Sept. 30, compared to the same period last year, reporting a net loss when comparing all revenue with expenses of $30.6 million. When losses on investments and pensions were added, that...
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
beckershospitalreview.com
How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level
While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
beckershospitalreview.com
After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media
After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Midwife rapid survey
ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
beckershospitalreview.com
How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM
Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
beckershospitalreview.com
Asante announces partnership with Edgility, Inc
MEDFORD, Oregon (Nov. 10, 2022) — To improve patient throughput and increase capacity across its three hospitals, Asante is tapping into the Smart Operations Center expertise of Edgility. Health systems around the country are struggling with significant operating, capacity, and throughput challenges as they attempt to keep revenues on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
beckershospitalreview.com
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Comments / 0