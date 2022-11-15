ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know

MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know

MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, invests in privately held early-to-mid-stage companies focused on health IT, healthcare services and medical device innovations and partners with emerging firms with proven management teams. Here are eight other things to know about MemorialCare Innovation Fund:. 1. It...
beckershospitalreview.com

Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person

For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey

Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves

From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in...
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon is hiring for these 7 healthcare positions

While it is reducing staff in some areas, Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Clinical Lead, Amazon: Will be a nurse practitioner or medical doctor who will own the auditing and monitoring of the company's clinical customer experience.
Hunterdon Health slumps to $30M loss

Hunterdon Health slumps to $30M loss

Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare System suffered an over 200 percent drop in net income in the nine months ending Sept. 30, compared to the same period last year, reporting a net loss when comparing all revenue with expenses of $30.6 million. When losses on investments and pensions were added, that...
beckershospitalreview.com

CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study

The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
beckershospitalreview.com

How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level

While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com

85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023

About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent health system innovation moves

Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com

Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?

Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
beckershospitalreview.com

After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media

After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
Midwife rapid survey

Midwife rapid survey

ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
beckershospitalreview.com

How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM

Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
beckershospitalreview.com

Asante announces partnership with Edgility, Inc

MEDFORD, Oregon (Nov. 10, 2022) — To improve patient throughput and increase capacity across its three hospitals, Asante is tapping into the Smart Operations Center expertise of Edgility. Health systems around the country are struggling with significant operating, capacity, and throughput challenges as they attempt to keep revenues on...
MEDFORD, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services

Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
beckershospitalreview.com

Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
DETROIT, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care

Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...

