Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
mycameronnews.com
Footloose closes Goodrich Theater with packed crowds (2)
mycameronnews.com
Evan Russell Johnston 1952-2022
Evan Russell Johnston was born May 23, 1952 in Cameron, Mo and died November 10, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO at the age of 70. Evan was preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Lankford Johnston, 1923-2004, and his father, Russell Dean Johnston, 1923-2013. He is survived by his sisters,...
mycameronnews.com
Billy Lawrence Bloss 1937-2022
Billy Lawrence Bloss, 85 of Buckner, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016. Burial with full military honors will be in Buckner Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.
mycameronnews.com
Mandy Lynn Adrian 2022
Mandy Lynn Adrian, 41, St. Joseph, formerly of Hamilton, passed on November 15, in St. Joseph. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m., Friday, November 18, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., 1 hour prior to service time, at Bram Funeral Home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
Former Royals player, lifelong fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
kansascitymag.com
10 local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals
Whether you’re a weary traveler looking to dine out or you simply want to make your Thanksgiving feast stress-free, the following Kansas City restaurants offer dine-in and pick-up options to cater to your various Turkey Day needs. DINE-IN Lazia. Located in the Crossroads Hotel, Lazia will be open 3-9...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session. Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
kcur.org
Is a Jackson County school district dodging its mandate to serve homeless students?
As part of a collaboration headed by the Center for Public Integrity, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino and contributor Barbara Shelly dug into the data of how school districts recognize, count and assist children without a permanent address. What they found was that while most Kansas City-area districts take that role...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
kchi.com
Employment Of Firefighters Handled By City Council
Chillicothe City Council approved personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department in executive session Monday. The Council accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter/EMT Connor Dixon. They then approved hiring Dixon as a pay-by-call Firefighter/EMT at $13.25/hour. The council also approved hiring Amber Rounkles as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at $16.54 /...
New airline arriving at KCI Airport starting next year
Kansas City announces Sun Country airline will offer seasonal service from KCI Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning in May 2023.
kttn.com
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
KCTV 5
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
mycouriertribune.com
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
bethanyclipper.com
Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land
Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
myqcountry.com
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
KCTV 5
Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
