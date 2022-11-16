ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mycameronnews.com

Footloose closes Goodrich Theater with packed crowds (2)

CAMERON, MO
mycameronnews.com

Evan Russell Johnston 1952-2022

Evan Russell Johnston was born May 23, 1952 in Cameron, Mo and died November 10, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO at the age of 70. Evan was preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Lankford Johnston, 1923-2004, and his father, Russell Dean Johnston, 1923-2013. He is survived by his sisters,...
CAMERON, MO
mycameronnews.com

Billy Lawrence Bloss 1937-2022

Billy Lawrence Bloss, 85 of Buckner, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016. Burial with full military honors will be in Buckner Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.
BUCKNER, MO
mycameronnews.com

Mandy Lynn Adrian 2022

Mandy Lynn Adrian, 41, St. Joseph, formerly of Hamilton, passed on November 15, in St. Joseph. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m., Friday, November 18, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., 1 hour prior to service time, at Bram Funeral Home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
HAMILTON, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals

Whether you’re a weary traveler looking to dine out or you simply want to make your Thanksgiving feast stress-free, the following Kansas City restaurants offer dine-in and pick-up options to cater to your various Turkey Day needs. DINE-IN Lazia. Located in the Crossroads Hotel, Lazia will be open 3-9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Employment Of Firefighters Handled By City Council

Chillicothe City Council approved personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department in executive session Monday. The Council accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter/EMT Connor Dixon. They then approved hiring Dixon as a pay-by-call Firefighter/EMT at $13.25/hour. The council also approved hiring Amber Rounkles as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at $16.54 /...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
bethanyclipper.com

Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land

Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close

The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
CHULA, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

