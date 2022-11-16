ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wortham, TX

Bulldogs pounce Tigers, meet Carlisle on Friday

By News Staff
Fairfield Recorder
Fairfield Recorder
 3 days ago
EUSTACE - In a game that was never in question, the Wortham football team built a 32-0 lead after one quarter of play
and hardly broke a sweat in frigid conditions during a 54-6 rout of Clarksville last Friday in Eustace.

Wortham (9-2) advanced to the area round of the Class 2A-Division II state playoffs where the Bulldogs will meet Price Carlisle (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine High School. Clarksville finished its season 5-6.

“Carlisle is explosive. They’re ranked in the Top 10 for a reason,” Wortham coach Chad Coker said. “They have an explosive offense, a really fast running back and multiple receivers that the quarterback can throw to. They run multiple fronts on defense.Ultimately, what we have to do is be the most physical team on the field. We need to play ball control and keep the ball out of their hands, score when we have opportunities and get stops. We want to pressure the quarterback. We have to be locked on their receivers and contain their running back. It’s going to be a fun one.”

The onslaught began in the first four minutes of the contest. Tanner Bean had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards, respectively, and the Wortham defense tackled a Blue Tiger ball carrier in the end zone for a safety as the Bulldogs built an 18-0 advantage at the 8:16 mark of the opening quarter.

Wortham added two more scores before the start of the second quarter. Ryken Lewis added a 9-yard touchdown run and hit Derek Bullard for a 37-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs led 32-0 after one quarter of play.
Wortham, who went for two after each
touchdown, was 3-of-4 on two-point conversion
attempts in the first quarter with as
Bean and Lewis each ran for one and Lewis
hit Cash Perez for another. The second
quarter also brought a running clock, but
that didn’t stop the Bulldogs from adding
to their tally.
Yancey Bean scored a touchdown run
in both the second and third quarters, and
Kymani Johnson had a scoring run in the
fourth. Johnson added a pair of two-point
conversion runs after each of Yancey
Bean’s touchdowns.
“We wanted to work on all of the
phases of our offense,” Coker said. “The
guys came out and executed well. We also
improved on our blocking schemes. We
jumped on them early and that’s what we
expect to do. It’s a great feeling to come out
in a playoff game and do that. Everybody
executed well, the line blocked well, and
it was a good game overall. We focused on
improving our secondary play. We allowed
one big play, but we got after the quarterback
and forced turnovers. Jesse Saldana
pinned them deep on kickoffs as well.”
The Blue Tigers’ lone touchdown came
on the opening play of the fourth quarter
on a 35-yard pass from Jonathan Morgan
to Nikereion Marcy. Clarksville managed
just 110 yards of total offense, including 7
rushing.
Tanner Bean led all rushers with 94 yards
and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
Johnson (6-70, TD) Yancey Bean (6-66, 2
TDs), Jason Evans (3-21) and Lewis (4-13,
TD) also contributed to the Wortham rushing
attack that netted 264 yards.Lewis was 3-of-6 passing for 78 yards and a score. Bullard (1-37, TD), Yancey Bean (1-28) and Perez (113) all had receptions.

Anthony Fortoul (4 tackles, 2 tackles for losses) led the Bulldogs on defense. Bullard (3 tackles), Johnson (3 tackles, 2 interceptions), Perez (3 tackles, 2 TFLs, blocked punt), Jake Bayer (3 tackles, caused fumble, fumble recovery) and Preston Sterling (2 tackles, TFL, safety) also contributed.

“I made sure that I played my coverage right and I read where the ball was,” Johnson said. “We have to communicate on the back end. When we communicate, we get more picks and better coverage.”

