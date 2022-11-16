Bulldogs pounce Tigers, meet Carlisle on Friday News Staff Tue, 11/15/2022 - 21:20 ImageBody

EUSTACE - In a game that was never in question, the Wortham football team built a 32-0 lead after one quarter of play

and hardly broke a sweat in frigid conditions during a 54-6 rout of Clarksville last Friday in Eustace.

Wortham (9-2) advanced to the area round of the Class 2A-Division II state playoffs where the Bulldogs will meet Price Carlisle (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine High School. Clarksville finished its season 5-6.

“Carlisle is explosive. They’re ranked in the Top 10 for a reason,” Wortham coach Chad Coker said. “They have an explosive offense, a really fast running back and multiple receivers that the quarterback can throw to. They run multiple fronts on defense.Ultimately, what we have to do is be the most physical team on the field. We need to play ball control and keep the ball out of their hands, score when we have opportunities and get stops. We want to pressure the quarterback. We have to be locked on their receivers and contain their running back. It’s going to be a fun one.”

The onslaught began in the first four minutes of the contest. Tanner Bean had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards, respectively, and the Wortham defense tackled a Blue Tiger ball carrier in the end zone for a safety as the Bulldogs built an 18-0 advantage at the 8:16 mark of the opening quarter.

Wortham added two more scores before the start of the second quarter. Ryken Lewis added a 9-yard touchdown run and hit Derek Bullard for a 37-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs led 32-0 after one quarter of play.

Wortham, who went for two after each

touchdown, was 3-of-4 on two-point conversion

attempts in the first quarter with as

Bean and Lewis each ran for one and Lewis

hit Cash Perez for another. The second

quarter also brought a running clock, but

that didn’t stop the Bulldogs from adding

to their tally.

Yancey Bean scored a touchdown run

in both the second and third quarters, and

Kymani Johnson had a scoring run in the

fourth. Johnson added a pair of two-point

conversion runs after each of Yancey

Bean’s touchdowns.

“We wanted to work on all of the

phases of our offense,” Coker said. “The

guys came out and executed well. We also

improved on our blocking schemes. We

jumped on them early and that’s what we

expect to do. It’s a great feeling to come out

in a playoff game and do that. Everybody

executed well, the line blocked well, and

it was a good game overall. We focused on

improving our secondary play. We allowed

one big play, but we got after the quarterback

and forced turnovers. Jesse Saldana

pinned them deep on kickoffs as well.”

The Blue Tigers’ lone touchdown came

on the opening play of the fourth quarter

on a 35-yard pass from Jonathan Morgan

to Nikereion Marcy. Clarksville managed

just 110 yards of total offense, including 7

rushing.

Tanner Bean led all rushers with 94 yards

and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

Johnson (6-70, TD) Yancey Bean (6-66, 2

TDs), Jason Evans (3-21) and Lewis (4-13,

TD) also contributed to the Wortham rushing

attack that netted 264 yards.Lewis was 3-of-6 passing for 78 yards and a score. Bullard (1-37, TD), Yancey Bean (1-28) and Perez (113) all had receptions.

Anthony Fortoul (4 tackles, 2 tackles for losses) led the Bulldogs on defense. Bullard (3 tackles), Johnson (3 tackles, 2 interceptions), Perez (3 tackles, 2 TFLs, blocked punt), Jake Bayer (3 tackles, caused fumble, fumble recovery) and Preston Sterling (2 tackles, TFL, safety) also contributed.

“I made sure that I played my coverage right and I read where the ball was,” Johnson said. “We have to communicate on the back end. When we communicate, we get more picks and better coverage.”