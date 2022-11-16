MALIBU, Calif. — After three close sets in Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed by #17 BYU, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22. Freshman setter Rosemary Archer dished it out the Waves' attack force, leading six separate Waves to three or more kills. Grace Chillingworth had a team-best 10 kills, hitting for double-figures for the 33rd time in her career. She and Emma Ammerman also led at the service line with three aces – a career-high for Ammerman.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO