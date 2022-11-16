Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
pepperdinewaves.com
Freshmen Lead Waves to Strong Day Two at Utah Tech Invitational
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program got contributions from a host of freshmen on Friday as the Waves completed the middle day of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelim session, AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor...
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Drop High-Scoring GCC Tourney Game to UCI
SANTA BARBARA, California – Despite one of its best offensive showings of the year, the Pepperdine men's water polo team saw its season come to an end on Friday evening, as the Waves lost 19-18 to UC Irvine in the opening match of the Golden Coast Conference Tournament. The...
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Drop in Heartbreak OT Loss to La Salle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – Jane Nwaba and Marly Walls of the Pepperdine women's basketball team collected their first double-doubles, but the Waves dropped an overtime contest against La Salle 83-81 in the first game of the Great Alaska Shootout at the Alaska Airlines Center on Friday night. The Waves (0-3)...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Hoops Entertains UC Irvine on Saturday
Site: Firestone Fieldhouse (Malibu, California) Last Meeting: Anteaters 82, Waves 48 (11/20/2021 in Irvine) • The Pepperdine men's basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Saturday against UC Irvine. • The Anteaters' victory in Irvine last season ended a five-game Pepperdine win streak in the series. • Pepperdine is trying...
pepperdinewaves.com
#17 BYU Defeats Pepperdine 3-0
MALIBU, Calif. — After three close sets in Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed by #17 BYU, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22. Freshman setter Rosemary Archer dished it out the Waves' attack force, leading six separate Waves to three or more kills. Grace Chillingworth had a team-best 10 kills, hitting for double-figures for the 33rd time in her career. She and Emma Ammerman also led at the service line with three aces – a career-high for Ammerman.
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Soccer Signs Three Recruits
MALIBU, Calif. – Head coach Tim Ward of the Pepperdine women's soccer team announced today that the squad has signed three talented recruits who will join the Waves next season. Peyton Leonard, Julia Quinonez and Ava Verplancke have signed a National Letter-of-Intent and will join Pepperdine in 2023. "We...
pepperdinewaves.com
Pepperdine Heads to Alaska for Great Alaska Shootout
MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team will continue non-conference play on the road, making the trek to Alaska to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout. This is the first time since 2017 the Great Alaska Shootout will take place and the fourth time in the program for the Waves to attend.
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Finish Day One at Utah Tech
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program completed its first day at the second annual Utah Tech Invitational on Thursday at the UTU HPC Pool with standout performances and movement atop the record book by a host of athletes. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelims,...
pepperdinewaves.com
De Jonge and Zeitvogel Ranked to End Fall Season
MALIBU, California – Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel of the Pepperdine men's tennis team have been recognized in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I rankings that were announced on Wednesday. This is the last set of individual classifications until February 8, 2023, nearly three weeks into the dual season.
