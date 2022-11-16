ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers

BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month. They need your help finding his killer.The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder."I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."The family is in tremendous grief."I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.Stein's body...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department

TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

