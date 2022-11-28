TikTok-Famous Products To Buy Before Cyber Monday Is Over

Amazon, Sheertex, Bentgo

Say what you will about TikTok , but I’ve come to count on the viral app as a way to find some of the best products around. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been happily influenced to buy everything from helpful kitchen gadgets to game-changing makeup to trendy home decor items that actually live up to the aesthetic hype.

This year’s Cyber Monday sales are a great way to set your skepticism aside and try out some of these internet sensations for yourself or give them to loved ones.

Right this second, you can get significant savings on Sheertex’s ultra-sturdy tights, Girlfriend Collective’s size-inclusive leggings, Carhartt’s buzzy winter beanies and much more. Keep scrolling to see all the savings available on some of TikTok’s most viral and user-backed goods — and keep checking back, too, because we’ll be updating this story each day as new deals surface.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Want to see what HuffPost readers are buying on Cyber Week? Scroll ahead to see the bestselling sales you shouldn’t miss out this year.