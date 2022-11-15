ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Bel-Air Season 2: First Trailer, New Images, Official Premiere Date Revealed

Peacock is now exciting fans for the upcoming Bel-Air Season 2 after dropping its first trailer, new images, and official premiere date. Bel-Air Season 2 will continue reimagining Will Smith’s hit 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The upcoming season will see Will (Jabari Banks) trying to make an important decision as a new figure will come into his life.
epicstream.com

His Dark Materials Amir Wilson Teases Filming Scenes in Season 3

As the final season approaches, His Dark Materials fans will get one last taste of the grand adventure-fantasy epic of worlds with a theological-philosophical twist. Speaking with Collider, HDM star Amir Wilson revealed that the third season will feature many worlds and new creatures that fans can enjoy. “I enjoyed...

