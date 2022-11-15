Read full article on original website
Related
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
epicstream.com
Open Letter for Amber Heard Is an Attempt ‘To Silence a Survivor’, YouTuber Claims
One YouTuber reacted to the new open letter supporting Amber Heard. Mr H Reviews slammed the open letter for its hypocrisy. Open Letter For Amber Heard Attempts To Guilt And Gaslight Everyone?. Mr H Reviews is one of the YouTubers who has been following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal...
epicstream.com
Bel-Air Season 2: First Trailer, New Images, Official Premiere Date Revealed
Peacock is now exciting fans for the upcoming Bel-Air Season 2 after dropping its first trailer, new images, and official premiere date. Bel-Air Season 2 will continue reimagining Will Smith’s hit 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The upcoming season will see Will (Jabari Banks) trying to make an important decision as a new figure will come into his life.
epicstream.com
Ellen Pompeo Promises to Return to Grey’s Anatomy After Posting Emotional Goodbye
Ellen Pompeo promised to return to Grey’s Anatomy after her Season 19 exit. In an emotional post on Instagram Thursday, November 17, the medical drama’s lead bid goodbye to her character of 17 years. It was earlier reported that Pompeo would only have a limited appearance in Grey’s...
epicstream.com
His Dark Materials Amir Wilson Teases Filming Scenes in Season 3
As the final season approaches, His Dark Materials fans will get one last taste of the grand adventure-fantasy epic of worlds with a theological-philosophical twist. Speaking with Collider, HDM star Amir Wilson revealed that the third season will feature many worlds and new creatures that fans can enjoy. “I enjoyed...
Comments / 0