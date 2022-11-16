Read full article on original website
Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes
Evason hopeful his top goaltender won't miss too much time
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets' 3-2 victory over Ducks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson. “My game wasn’t too far...
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
Clutterbuck Playing the Hits
Cal Clutterbuck is on the cusp of setting the NHL's hits record. Considering Cal Clutterbuck has thrown 3,624 hits during his 16-year career, it's hard to recall specific collisions, but there's at least one that stands out to the Islanders veteran. It came during Clutterbuck's first season with the Islanders...
Emil Heineman loaned to Leksand IF in the SHL
MONTREAL - The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman to Leksand IF in the SHL on Thursday. Heineman had suited up for 47 games with Leksand IF in 2021-22, collecting 15 goals and 6 assists. The Leksand native hasn't played a regular season game yet this year after suffering a thumb...
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
Laine placed on injured reserve by Blue Jackets with sprained ankle
Merzlikins to miss 1-2 weeks, Bean out indefinitely. Patrik Laine was placed on injured reserve by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The forward is expected to be out 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle. The move is retroactive to Nov. 12, when Laine was injured during a 4-3 loss...
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
NHL Buzz: Comrie out multiple weeks for Sabres with lower-body injury
Roy doubtful for Golden Knights against Oilers; Senators send Zaitsev to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Buffalo Sabres. Eric Comrie is expected to be out for multiple weeks with a lower-body injury. The...
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle way to win over Montreal
Inhale, exhale. (Or as Blue Jackets fans have heard before, breathe in, breathe out.) CBJ fans rode the roller coaster Thursday night, but in the end it was a fun ride as Columbus finished off a 6-4 victory against Montreal in Nationwide Arena. The victory moved the Jackets to 3-0-1 in their last four games and likely didn't even come at a cost -- as far as we know, everyone got through the contest unscathed on the injury front.
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
