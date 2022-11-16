Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO