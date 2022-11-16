Read full article on original website
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
Game Preview: 11.19.22 at WPG
PIT: 7-7-3 (17 points) | WPG: 10-4-1 (21 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL) ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue along their three-game road trip with a visit to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. Last season, Pittsburgh went 2-0-0 against Winnipeg. Jeff Carter (1G-1A), Danton Heinen (1G-1A) and Evan Rodrigues (2A) led the team in scoring with two points apiece in those games. The Penguins are 15-3-0 in their last 18 meetings with the Jets. Since the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011, Pittsburgh is 8-4-0 there, and 7-2-0 in its last nine visits to Canada Life Centre.
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Penguins
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand tonight as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets sit...
Clutterbuck Playing the Hits
Cal Clutterbuck is on the cusp of setting the NHL's hits record. Considering Cal Clutterbuck has thrown 3,624 hits during his 16-year career, it's hard to recall specific collisions, but there's at least one that stands out to the Islanders veteran. It came during Clutterbuck's first season with the Islanders...
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
Recap: Lightning 4, Flames 1
Tampa Bay completes an undefeated homestand with Tuesday's victory over the Flames. The Lightning completed a perfect 3-0-0 homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday night. It was Tampa Bay's stars who led the way. The trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and all collected multi-point nights...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils are 6-0-0 against Canadian teams this season and look to add another win when they visit the Leafs. The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the...
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Flames will not skate today with the early game start (2 p.m. MT) and held an optional practice Friday, with Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Brett Ritchie sitting for maintenance. Below are the lines and D pairs the team used in their game Thursday against Tampa...
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
Official Stars Podcast: Giving thanks for the top line and special teams
This week Razor and Heika discuss special teams, current standings, recent travel, and much more. Razor and Mike ponder some important questions as they wind down another road trip: How good are the special teams for the Stars this season? Do the standings in mid-November mean anything? Has the recent travel schedule taken a toll on the players (and the media)? What should the top line be called? How long into a podcast can Mike stay positive?
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
