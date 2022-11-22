The Orient Express was the world’s most luxurious train when it hit the rails in October 1883 on a journey from Paris to Istanbul. However, it turns out that by 2015, the famed carriages had been lying unused for almost a decade. However, by chance, a historian discovered the carriages on YouTube and they were acquired by the Accor Hotel group’s Orient Express brand in 2018. Since that time, the carriages are undergoing a full revamp but the train will once again leave Paris in 2025. Recently, the first images of the Orient Express interiors were revealed giving the world an idea of what to expect when traveling on the legendary train in 2025. Readers will find the images throughout this page.

21 DAYS AGO