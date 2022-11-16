ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

The Exponent

One killed in Lafayette crash

A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
LAFAYETTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
KOKOMO, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLKY.com

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
DELPHI, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project

Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
LAFAYETTE, IN
grantconnected.net

Miracle on 3rd and 4th Street Happening in Downtown Marion

The annual Miracle on Third and Fourth Street event is happening in downtown Marion on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. A variety of free family friendly activities will be available such as train rides, live music, pictures with Santa, live reindeer, and much more. Many of the downtown businesses will also be open throughout the day.
MARION, IN
iuk.edu

Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy

KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
KOKOMO, IN

