FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project
Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
State police looking for wanted Indianapolis man
The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding an Indianapolis man wanted out of Hendricks County.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident. According to Sheriff […]
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
grantconnected.net
Miracle on 3rd and 4th Street Happening in Downtown Marion
The annual Miracle on Third and Fourth Street event is happening in downtown Marion on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. A variety of free family friendly activities will be available such as train rides, live music, pictures with Santa, live reindeer, and much more. Many of the downtown businesses will also be open throughout the day.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
