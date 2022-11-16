ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. ‘It’s a...
QUEENS, NY
anash.org

Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim

Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
BROOKLYN, NY
pethelpful.com

NYC Dog's Elation Over Getting a Hot Dog Is Just the Best

Everyone knows hot dogs are a classic New York City street food, and you can find a hot dog stand on just about every street corner of the city. Whenever dogs are out for a walk, their noses are in the air and sniffing for a spare hot dog to snatch up. Well, one pup is living every NYC dog's dream in this viral video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Widow kicked out of home, African art collection in jeopardy, as city orders demo of Bed-Stuy building

Gary Purdy, holding a flashlight, observes the a mask that hangs at the shuttered Simmons Collection African Arts Museum in Bed-Stuy. The museum was founded, and directed by Stanfield Simmons Jr., until his death in 2010. Now, his widow, Barbara Wentt-Simmons is trying to stave off of the destruction of the building that houses both the museum, and her home. The building owner won a temporary reprieve after Gothamist began making inquiries. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn

Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mom blasts ‘victim blaming’ in daughter’s mystery death

This story has been corrected to update how Mckenna’s body was found. ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter’s character and find the man who wheeled Claire McKenna’s body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12. “She didn’t […]
ASTORIA, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY

