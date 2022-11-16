Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Grieving dad wants to know who hauled daughter’s body on dolly, then dumped her
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a New York City street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. ‘It’s a...
3 domestic turkeys rescued by Humane Long Island ahead of Thanksgiving
The black and white domestic turkeys were surrendered to Humane Long Island by a New York City live slaughter market on Thursday in exchange for a vegan Tofurky roast.
anash.org
Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim
Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
Watch: Brazen burglar strolls down NYC street with jewelry stuffed in trash can
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX1) — A brazen burglar casually wheeled a garbage can with some pricey jewelry down a Chelsea street last month, video of the heist shows. The thief was one of four people who allegedly stole about $225,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry show at the Metro Pavilion on 18th Street, police said. […]
NBC New York
Door-to-Door Warnings Keep Hell's Kitchen Alert as Mystery Deaths Go Unsolved
The monthslong investigations into the mysterious deaths of two gay men who, on separate occasions, were drugged, robbed and found dead after going out for a night of fun in the same Manhattan neighborhood have not yet yielded any arrests. With the suspicion that the parties responsible may target future...
pethelpful.com
NYC Dog's Elation Over Getting a Hot Dog Is Just the Best
Everyone knows hot dogs are a classic New York City street food, and you can find a hot dog stand on just about every street corner of the city. Whenever dogs are out for a walk, their noses are in the air and sniffing for a spare hot dog to snatch up. Well, one pup is living every NYC dog's dream in this viral video.
bkreader.com
Meet the Bushwick Barber whose Home has Become a Haven for Venezuelan Migrants
In the heart of Bushwick is a Venezuelan barber who for years has opened his Brooklyn home to friends, acquaintances and strangers arriving from his native country. Juan Sanchez, a 51-year-old father and husband who comes from a large family and has many […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Officials demand answers after 3-year-old found dead in Queens shelter
Officials are demanding answers after police found a 3-year-old boy lifeless at a shelter on Sunday night.
Widow kicked out of home, African art collection in jeopardy, as city orders demo of Bed-Stuy building
Gary Purdy, holding a flashlight, observes the a mask that hangs at the shuttered Simmons Collection African Arts Museum in Bed-Stuy. The museum was founded, and directed by Stanfield Simmons Jr., until his death in 2010. Now, his widow, Barbara Wentt-Simmons is trying to stave off of the destruction of the building that houses both the museum, and her home. The building owner won a temporary reprieve after Gothamist began making inquiries. [ more › ]
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
News 12
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn
Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
A 2-year-old found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded.
Fire on 1st floor of Bronx building leaves people trapped upstairs
Seven people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but declined medical attention.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
pix11.com
What will winter bring to NY? Here's the long-range forecast for winter 2023
Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?. What will winter bring to NY? Here’s the long-range …. Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?
Mom blasts ‘victim blaming’ in daughter’s mystery death
This story has been corrected to update how Mckenna’s body was found. ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter’s character and find the man who wheeled Claire McKenna’s body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12. “She didn’t […]
architecturaldigest.com
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Comments / 4