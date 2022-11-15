Read full article on original website
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
WGMD Radio
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
WMDT.com
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
State holds meeting on zero-emission vehicle mandate
Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a virtual workshop on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
State gets nearly $2.3 million in effort to provide equitable access to jobless benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor announced $6.8 million in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware and Wyoming to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people with obstacles to access. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the latest round of grants will support states’ projects...
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
WDEL 1150AM
State admits communication failure after 47 schools found with elevated drinking water lead levels
Drinking water at 47 Delaware public and charter schools tested above accepted standards for lead, and a collection of parents, teachers, and community members asked health officials why there has been a delayed response. Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick, along with...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks.
WDEL 1150AM
3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy
Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
delawarepublic.org
Gun rights group requests injunction to stop enforcement of assault weapons ban and magazine limits
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association asks a Federal District Court judge for an injunction to stop the enforcement of Delaware’s new assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ban just as the state begins its magazine buy-back program. The Sportsmen’s Association initially challenged the constitutionality of the assault weapons ban...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
First round of one-time rebates up to $800 from $1billion pot being sent now to millions of Americans
SOUTH Carolinians have a one-time rebate from a pot of up to $1billion coming their way as the state sends out its first round of inflation-fighting payments this week. The state announced Monday it had begun issuing its 2022 individual income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers as either direct deposits or paper checks.
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot
A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
delawaretoday.com
Delaware Is Providing Substance Abuse Treatment for Mothers
A new inpatient treatment facility in Claymont provides medical and psychiatric care to mothers while working to keep families together. Pregnant and mothering women with substance abuse issues are among the least understood and most stigmatized addicts, often avoiding treatment for fear they will lose their children. A new inpatient...
WGMD Radio
Maryland’s Most Popular Deer Hunting Season Set to Begin
Hunters will look forward to more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing. Maryland’s deer population. The two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer will. open Saturday, November 26th and continue through Saturday, December 10th. The two-week season. includes Sunday hunting in all but three Maryland...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Millions to receive direct payments worth up to $1,500 – see if you’ll get the cash
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive $1,500 due to the ANCHOR Program in New Jersey. This program provides stimulus money to homeowners and renters, and payments will go out in the spring of 2023. Other states have likewise offered direct payments to help curb inflation. This includes Delaware, which...
