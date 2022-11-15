ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Updated Recycling Information from DNREC

Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large

DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State holds meeting on zero-emission vehicle mandate

Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a virtual workshop on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

State gets nearly $2.3 million in effort to provide equitable access to jobless benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor announced $6.8 million in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware and Wyoming to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people with obstacles to access. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the latest round of grants will support states’ projects...
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy

Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
Reason.com

Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot

A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
WASHINGTON STATE
delawaretoday.com

Delaware Is Providing Substance Abuse Treatment for Mothers

A new inpatient treatment facility in Claymont provides medical and psychiatric care to mothers while working to keep families together. Pregnant and mothering women with substance abuse issues are among the least understood and most stigmatized addicts, often avoiding treatment for fear they will lose their children. A new inpatient...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland’s Most Popular Deer Hunting Season Set to Begin

Hunters will look forward to more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing. Maryland’s deer population. The two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer will. open Saturday, November 26th and continue through Saturday, December 10th. The two-week season. includes Sunday hunting in all but three Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy