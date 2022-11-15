Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover convenience store shooting
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a local convenience store. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, who reported that he was at The Depot, located at 595 Forest Street, earlier in the day when he was shot by a man wearing a black puffy coat.
WBOC
Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
firststateupdate.com
Police: Felony Charges For Man That Rammed Police Vehicle
Delaware State Police arrested Dawune Boardley, 31, of New Castle, DE, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were on...
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man sentenced to five years after 15-month-old ingests heroin and alcohol
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury, Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to five years of incarceration after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a press release that the charges stemmed from an incident on...
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
Wbaltv.com
Elkton house fire claims one life, sends another to hospital
ELKTON, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire in Elkton early Thursday morning. According to officials, firefighters responded to an call at the unit block of Walnut Grove Road around 7 a.m. for a reported house fire. Upon arrival they found a critically injured woman outside the home and another victim inside a camper trailer behind the home.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Asking for Help in Homicide Investigation
MILLINGTON, Md. – Maryland State Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in solving a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire last year in Millington. Police said Wednesday that just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from Millington and...
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
10-year-old injured in Frankford shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night. At around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. It was learned that a 10-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one seriously hurt, in Cecil County house fire
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical...
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
