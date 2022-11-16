ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal inflation calculator: find out how UK price rises affect you

By Ashleigh Carr and Ashley Kirk
Inflation is soaring in the UK as people are hit by higher prices for everyday essentials.

Now in double digits, the latest inflation rate for the 12 months to November 2022 means that goods and services cost over 10.7% more than they did a year ago – in most cases, surpassing any pay rises workers can expect to receive.

However, you could have a different, personal inflation rate depending on what you typically buy each month. This is because some items have gone up by more in price than others.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has built a personal inflation calculator, allowing you to see what inflation looks like for your household. Use it below to see how prices are changing in your budget, and which items are contributing most to your rising cost of living.

This calculator does not store any information you enter.

Note: the ONS calculator uses the CPIH measure of inflation, which includes housing costs for those who own their home. It is based on the current inflation rate and does not include the latest energy price cap rise, which comes into effect in October.

