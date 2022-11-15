ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE
CNET

Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
ARIZONA STATE
mageenews.com

MJI Files Lawsuit Seeking to Establish MS Constitution Does Not Protect Right to Abortion

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit on Monday that seeks to establish that the Mississippi Constitution does not protect the right to abortion. That question has come into sharp focus since July 7, 2022, when the state enacted a ban on elective abortions.
WRDW-TV

A Fulton County Judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban. What happens next?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. So now...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

