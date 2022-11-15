Read full article on original website
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Georgia politicians, leaders react to judge overturning state’s heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. The law, initially signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, essentially banned most abortions at six weeks once a “detectable...
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the...
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
19thnews.org
Kentucky becomes second conservative state to reject anti-abortion amendment this year
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Kentuckians voted down an anti-abortion proposal that would have amended the state constitution so that it does not protect the right to an abortion, Decision Desk HQ projects. It is now the second conservative state this year to reject such a proposal.
CNBC
Several Kentucky supreme court justices sound skeptical of state's near-total abortion ban
Abortion providers are asking Kentucky's supreme court to block the state's near-total abortion ban. During oral arguments, several of the justices sounded skeptical of the ban. A favorable ruling by the court is the only path for access to abortion in the state in the foreseeable future. Midterm voters in...
CNET
Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
Anti-abortion groups ask U.S. court to pull approval for abortion drugs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Anti-abortion groups on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a court to overturn U.S. regulators' approval of the drug mifepristone for medication abortion, which could hobble access to medication abortion nationwide.
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments on whether to temporarily pause state's abortion bans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Supreme Court will consider whether to temporarily pause the state's ban on most abortions. The justices heard arguments on Tuesday on whether to reinstate an injunction blocking the ban. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
KHOU
Senate Democrats file bill to make changes to Texas abortion ban
A group of Democrats has filed two bills that would expand those exceptions. Senate Bill 122 would add an exception to the ban in the case of rape.
mageenews.com
MJI Files Lawsuit Seeking to Establish MS Constitution Does Not Protect Right to Abortion
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit on Monday that seeks to establish that the Mississippi Constitution does not protect the right to abortion. That question has come into sharp focus since July 7, 2022, when the state enacted a ban on elective abortions.
Lima News
Ohio Senate Republicans aim to clarify ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban exceptions to preserve woman’s life or health
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate will consider a bill that would redefine the medical complications a woman would have to experience to legally get an abortion under state law, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters Wednesday. “There are going to be hearings the week after Thanksgiving on that...
WRDW-TV
A Fulton County Judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban. What happens next?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. So now...
Georgia Supreme Court will have final say on controversial heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — Just days after a Fulton County judge ruled that Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law was unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court will have the final say. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with state lawmakers on both sides on Thursday. They say will not try new abortion legislation until the Supreme Court makes its ruling.
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling...
In first national election since Roe v. Wade overturned, voters opt to protect abortion
THE FIRST MAJOR election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade saw abortion rights on the ballot in a record number of states. The outcomes of these initiatives suggest that when Kansas voters in August 2022 rejected a proposed constitutional amendment declaring there is no state right to abortion, it was not a fluke.
