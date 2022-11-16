Read full article on original website
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
shorelocalnews.com
Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Acclaimed Haddon Heights Pizzeria Gets Decent Review From Barstool's Portnoy
A South Jersey pizzeria named one of the state's best by several outlets got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. "I mean it's good, I would never complain about it," Portnoy said after sampling the square pie from Brooklyn Original in Haddon Heights. He rated it a 7.3.
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
Why no one is rushing to buy this $65,000 house in New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
westerniowatoday.com
Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System
(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Kid Rock will be the next Headliner @ the BCMF in Wildwood.
Barefoot Country Music Fest announced today that Kid Rock will be performing at the 2023 event in Wildwood, NJ. Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker have already been announced and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Barefoot Country Music Fest, (BCMF), Jersey’s Original Country Music Beach Fest, is located...
