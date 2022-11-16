ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride

Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Beach Radio

Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend

AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
AUDUBON, NJ
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
ATLANTIC, IA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Kid Rock will be the next Headliner @ the BCMF in Wildwood.

Barefoot Country Music Fest announced today that Kid Rock will be performing at the 2023 event in Wildwood, NJ. Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker have already been announced and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Barefoot Country Music Fest, (BCMF), Jersey’s Original Country Music Beach Fest, is located...
WILDWOOD, NJ

