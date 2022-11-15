Read full article on original website
Does exposure to cold and flu viruses weaken or strengthen the immune system?
As temperatures drop and November rain falls, the seasonal onslaught of coughs, sore throats and sniffles may feel inevitable, but does constant exposure to everyday infections such as colds or influenza drain us or make us stronger?. Our immune systems are often said to have memory, meaning that if an...
A ‘tripledemic’ hitting kids across the country has some people blaming ‘immunity debt.’ But experts say that’s misguided—and could be damaging
“I don’t necessarily like ‘immunity debt’ becoming a coined phrase,” Dr. Sarah Combs, an emergency medicine doctor at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told Fortune.
