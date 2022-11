Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: The Miami Hurricanes had little trouble getting past Florida Atlantic, as they nearly doubled-up the Owls, 75-42. Lashae Dwyer scored 14 points on 7-8 shooting while Lazaria Spearman poured in 15 points of her own to go along with 10 rebounds and 2 steals. The ‘Canes defense held FAU to 33% […]

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO