The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to continue to be vigilant and alert until they investigate who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released a statement on Tuesday night to address community concerns about public safety. Moscow PD officials say they understand the community’s fears and say they have shared every bit of information they can without compromising the ongoing investigation. They are asking for patience and understanding during this difficult time. The Moscow PD asks the public to remain vigilant, alert, report suspicious activity and help detectives be the eyes and ears in the community. The Moscow PD continues to stress that they do not believe that there is an ongoing threat for community members. The evidence indicates that this was a targeted, specific, isolated attack that wasn’t a random act violence.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO