Threat assessment psychologist speaks on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The search continues for the killer of four University of Idaho students as investigators try to piece together details. Moscow Police have said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this is likely a targeted attack. It was shared by Moscow PD on Friday that the coroner stated that the four victims were...
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
Moscow Police release new timeline of victims’ actions the night of the murder
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police have released a new timeline of the whereabouts of four University of Idaho students in the hours before they were murdered.
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Issues Statement Addressing Community Concerns About Public Safety
The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to continue to be vigilant and alert until they investigate who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released a statement on Tuesday night to address community concerns about public safety. Moscow PD officials say they understand the community’s fears and say they have shared every bit of information they can without compromising the ongoing investigation. They are asking for patience and understanding during this difficult time. The Moscow PD asks the public to remain vigilant, alert, report suspicious activity and help detectives be the eyes and ears in the community. The Moscow PD continues to stress that they do not believe that there is an ongoing threat for community members. The evidence indicates that this was a targeted, specific, isolated attack that wasn’t a random act violence.
uiargonaut.com
Still no suspect in Moscow murder investigation
Two roommates were home at the time that an assailant killed four University of Idaho students in the King Road apartment, Moscow Police announced Wednesday at a press conference. The roommates were also present when police arrived, responding to a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. about an unconscious person. Chief...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
Moscow Police clear surviving roommates and man in ‘Twitch’ video, dispel other online rumors in U of I murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't believe the two surviving roommates had anything to do with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
californiaexaminer.net
University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths
With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
KTVB
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother
A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
New timeline details emerge in case of Idaho students killings
Moscow, Idaho, police released a detailed timeline of the students' movements in the hours before they were killed. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
koze.com
Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC
According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, described his daughter as a "tough kid" and said his last interactions with her happened around midnight on the night of the quadruple homicide.
Idaho police walk back claim of no threat to community after 4 students were found stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho —Police on Wednesday walked back previous comments that there is no threat to a small, close-knit community where four University of Idaho students were found slain Sunday afternoon. "We know you have questions, and so do we," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters. "We do not...
TODAY.com
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
