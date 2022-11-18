ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

New Zealander apologises to 'entire UK' for how she ate a Terry's chocolate orange

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A TikTok user from New Zealand has apologised after committing a cardinal food sin.

Auckland based Jazz Thornton who won Dancing in the Stars in NZ left the whole of the UK reeling when she posted a video of herself taking a huge bite of a Terry's chocolate orange , as if it was an apple or something.

She said she didn't know what it was - the horror - and also didn't know you are meant to whack it on the table to break it apart.

After she was bombarded by comments from people telling her that no, that is absolutely not the way you eat the chocolate, she posted a follow-up video, grovelling to viewers.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Her apology video addressed to the "entirety of the UK" for doing something "very offensive" but claimed she didn't know that this would cause so much upset.

@notjazzthornton

I’ve learnt my lesson. #unitedkingdom #england #scotland #wales #british

"Look, I opened it and saw that it was in slices so I assumed that you had to get the slices," she said.

"I tried breaking it apart it with my fingers but that was unsuccessful so I just… bit into it.

"I immediately knew my mistake when I felt the slices in my mouth fall apart.

"I would like to point out my wrapper didn’t say whack to unwrap it!"

"I didn’t know how much of a treatise Terry's chocolate orange was until now, apparently it’s quite a big deal haha."

She added: "I need time to recover. The Brits need time to forgive."

We're not sure we can get over it to be honest.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Tri-City Herald

Aliens? Cold? Hundreds of sheep walk in circles for days in China and no one knows why

Hundreds of sheep walked in circles for days in China with no explanation, a video shows. The mysterious sight has drawn many questions and speculations. The sheep in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia walked in an endless circle for over 10 days, the People’s Daily reported along with a video on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Glamour

Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated

There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Waitress says she was forced to keep serving tables as a customer lay dead in the bathroom

We all know working in the hospitality industry is no picnic, but dealing with stingy customers and long hours is the least of some waiters’ worries. That is according to one woman who has shared some of her horror stories from working as a restaurant server. In a video posted to TikTok, the user named only as B, ran through some of her worst moments, which included being forced to keep working even after a customer had just died. She explained that the man passed away after choking in the bathroom, and that his wife was “on her knees screaming and crying”, but...
Deadline

Comedian Joe Lycett Sets Record Straight About David Beckham Shredded Money Stunt

Joe Lycett, the British broadcaster and comedian, has revealed the £10,000 ($11,800) he shredded in protest of David Beckham’s £150M ambassador role at the Qatari World Cup was not real cash. In a video posted in the last hour, Lycett confirmed what plenty of people had suspected — that he had already donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities. The episode centers on Beckham’s lucrative 10-year contract with Qatar, whose laws make homosexuality illegal. Beckham has long been considered a gay rights supporter but his reputation has been hit hard by his association with the World Cup hosts. “I told you I was going...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak mocked for cringe video of himself filling out a World Cup wall chart

Ahead of England taking on Iran and Wales playing against the USA in the World Cup on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has thrown his support behind both teams with another flashy social media video which is raising eyebrows online.In the 18-second clip, captioned “do us proud”, Mr Sunak can be seen flipping open his red ministerial briefcase to reveal a World Cup wallchart. Short camera cuts which look like they’ve been taken from an Edgar Wright film go on to show him drawing circles on the poster before pinning it up on a nearby wall.“Good luck England and Wales,”...
Indy100

Morgan Freeman’s World Cup opening ceremony performance leaves viewers angry and baffled

He was the actor who once played God himself, but Morgan Freeman has set himself up for a spectacular fall from grace.The Oscar-winner was a surprising addition to the FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday, with his performance raising eyebrows on a number of levels.All celebrities who have endorsed the Gulf state in the run-up to the contest have come under fire thanks to the country’s shameful record on workers’ rights and its criminalisation of homosexuality.But Freeman didn’t just help kick off the games, he helped promote the organisers’ staggeringly (and unintentionally) ironic message that “everyone is...
Indy100

I did 'shrooms in a London restaurant - but it's not how it sounds

What I am about to do could cause bad side effects. I could end up with a dodgy stomach and might even feel a bit sick. What I am about to consume is not addictive, but once I take a hit I could be left craving more.I am of course at the Albie, a restaurant in the Hoxton hotel in Southwark, South London, where I am about to taste every course on their new and limited-edition mushroom menu prepared by chef Ixta Belfrage and no, I don't really expect the food to be bad...Their marketing spin is that we don't...
Indy100

Alex Scott praised for wearing OneLove armband on BBC following Fifa ban

Former England player and BBC host Alex Scott has been widely praised for wearing the OneLove armband after seven football associations in Europe backed down following threats from Fifa.England captain Harry Kane was due to wear the armband during England's first game against Iran in Qatar, which was aimed at a form of protest against all forms of discrimination that are present in the host nation.However, Fifa said that players would be booked or forced to leave the pitch if they chose to wear the armband. Instead the players would now be wearing a Fifa approved armband which featured a...
Indy100

Banksy encourages fans to 'help themselves' to Guess clothes after store uses his artwork

Banksy, the famous anonymous street artist is getting back at the clothing company Guess for allegedly using his artwork without permission in their store. Taking to Instagram, the street artist accused the Guess shop on Regent Street in London of using his artwork in a window display without his permission. In retaliation, Banksy called on "all shoplifters" to help themselves to the store's clothes. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Attention all shoplifters. Please go to the Guess on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the...
Indy100

'Time traveler from 2671' says these four dates in December will be huge

A guy who says he is a "time traveller" from the year 2671 has warned people to prepare for "very big things" set to occur next month.TikToker Eno Alaric, (@RadiantTimeTraveler) has gone viral with his videos that supposedly give us insight into the future, and in one of the most recent videos he has told viewers to remember four upcoming dates in December - so better mark them in your calendars...(Perhaps the more dates he highlights, the more - albeit minuscule - chance the prediction comes true)."ATTENTION. Yes, I am a real time traveller, remember these 4 dates in December...
Indy100

Paige Spirinac says she's shown her cleavage for the last time on Twitter

Twitter has become somewhat of a different place following Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase less than a month ago.From fears of misinformation and fake tweets impersonating big companies as a result of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, a lot has gone down.And now, there’s even the threat that this might be the end of the bird app.With the potential disappearance of the app, many people are sharing posts, indicating that it might be their last on the platform, including golf Influencer Paige Spiranac.She took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself dressed in a festive gingerbread top,...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy