Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Pledges Focus on Water
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of...
adastraradio.com
Gov. Kelly Proclaims Nov. 18 National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18 as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This third annual observance shines a light on the need for injury and violence prevention. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all diseases combined....
adastraradio.com
DeLaye, Fairchild, Van Grop Repeat as KCA Players of the Year
(kshsaacovered.com) – Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye, Andale’s McKenzie Fairchild and Olathe Heritage Christian’s Rachel Van Gorp each repeated as players of the year in their respective classifications when the Kansas Volleyball Association announced its All-State teams on Tuesday. DeLeye earned player of the year honors in...
Comments / 0