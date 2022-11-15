Read full article on original website
Emmerdale Friday 18th November 2022 🤔 Decisions, decisions!! 🙄
After learning of Al's betrayal, Kerryman is still reeling but finds support from a guilty cow 🐄 called Chas, who encourages her to make a decision. Sam has a tough decision to make. Elsewhere it remains to be seen whether Durvid has made the wrong decision. Caught up with...
Best seat 2 judge?
This judging chair is the one that’s changed the most times- it’s seemingly the most interchangeable- I’m including Alesha as a seat 2 judge rather than Len because the vast majority of Len’s time was spent in Seat 3- it’s only during Alesha’s 3 series that he was sat in Seat 2.
Sky Q - download failed
There appears to be a problem with downloading some on demand content on Sky Q. Yes, I’m having problems downloading last nights episode of Bull on Sky+HD…..it starts downloading, says failed, starts downloading again and the percentage downloaded figure increases but it doesn’t change to available, just carries on downloading. Happening on both HD and SD versions. Not the first time it’s done this either.
