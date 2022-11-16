Read full article on original website
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
Hit Row Releases Diss Track and Music Video Aimed at The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan Ahead of WWE SmackDown
Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana “B-Fab” Brandy have released a diss track aimed at The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. As noted, last week’s SmackDown saw Logan return to WWE with husband Erik and their tag team partner Ivar. They attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma before the scheduled singles match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega.
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
WWE Confirms Rules and Format for War Games at Survivor Series
WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster. War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The women’s...
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Title Tuesday Episode
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.33% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He and Bret Hart Did the Legendary Iron Man Match, Their Current Relationship
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Full Gear Go-Home Show, Top Stars to Speak, Title Match, More
The Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by ROH World Champion Chris Jericho teaming with Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson, plus a title match with AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defending against Top Flight and AR Fox. There will also be promo segments with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender MJF, Saraya and Britt Baker, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
TNT Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW has announced that Wardlow will be defending the TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and current reigning ROH Television champion Samoa Joe at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey. The bout was made after weeks of back-and-forth mind-games from Hobbs on the champ, but later escalated when...
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Edge Talks Pending WWE Retirement, Why He Came Back This Time
WWE Hall of Famer Edge addressed the crowd in Toronto this past August following a live RAW, and said he planned on seeing them one more time and in a perfect world, he’d say goodbye to them after that. Edge appeared on The Nation Network’s Leafs Morning Take podcast this week and was asked about the announcement, and why he wants to retire in Toronto.
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
Women’s War Games Advantage Match Participants Set for WWE RAW
The Women’s War Games Advantage match has been confirmed for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW. It was previously announced that one member of Team Belair will go up against one member of Team Damage CTRL to determine which team gets the number’s advantage inside War Games. Now WWE has announced that it will be Asuka and Rhea Ripley doing battle on RAW to determine who gets the War Games advantage.
New Match Announced For GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Americaz Most Wanted event. Pagano will face off against Joey Janela at the show event on December 16th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, which will air live on FITE+:. Nick Gage, El Hijo del Vikingo,...
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Big War Games Advantage Match and More Set for the Final SmackDown Before WWE Survivor Series
Two tag team matches have been added to the line-up for the WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has announced a big non-title War Games advantage match for next week’s SmackDown with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
