Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make
That’s ~a lot~ of roses! Tons of former Bachelors and Bachelorettes have amassed huge fortunes from their time on reality TV. From an heir to literal royalty, the leads with the highest net...
realitytitbit.com
Ray Singleton says wife will 'live forever' as Roslyn passes from brain cancer at 39
Ray Singleton rose to fame after going viral with a video of himself serenading his wife when she was battling cancer. The couple talked about their journey on The Ellen Show in 2020. Now, Roslyn Singleton has sadly passed away from brain cancer. Roslyn inspired people all over the world...
realitytitbit.com
North West brags to Kim crowd of fans and paparazzi were chanting her name
In a preview of the finale of The Kardashians, fans see a glimpse of North West telling mom Kim how she saw a crowd outside for her amid the paparazzi. The nine-year-old traveled to Paris for Fashion Week with her mom. Where has the time gone? One more week until...
'Glee' star Chris Colfer says he was 'absolutely terrified' to play a gay character on the show because he wasn't out yet
The actor opened up about his fear of playing Kurt to his costars on Thursday's episode of the "Glee" podcast, "And That's What You Really Missed."
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
realitytitbit.com
Why is Kiosk Kev suddenly on wheels on I'm a Celebrity 2022?
Kiosk Kev is now riding around the I’m a Celebrity jungle on wheels, offering a small portion of treats for the contestants to share – but they haven’t been given the choice between two different snacks in the 2022 series. Former employee Kiosk Keith no longer appears...
realitytitbit.com
Where to buy Khloe Kardashian's moon necklace look alike and how much it costs
Khloe Kardashian recently talked about her anxiety regarding the 2022 Met Gala event, but fans couldn’t help but notice her stunning moon necklace. In a clip from the latest The Kardashians episode, the youngest sibling talked about her Met Gala experience. Khloe has been working on overcoming her anxiety...
realitytitbit.com
What is the meaning of Mind Your Manners as new Netflix show drops?
Netflix is renowned for providing subscribers with all kinds of juicy series and addictive shows that are perfect for a binge-watch. Everything from competition series like Blown Away to dating shows such as Too Hot To Handle, there are no end of series to get stuck into. Bringing something totally...
realitytitbit.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley face at least a decade each in jail as sentencing looms
Since 2014, USA Network viewers have gotten to know the cast of Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye, Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson have all starred on the show as well as Lindside, Kyle, and Chloe Chrisley. Over the years, viewers have seen the Chrisley family grow up and go through all kinds of things.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Netflix's Mind Your Manners filmed?
Mind Your Manners is the latest Netflix show that has got people hooked, but where was this popular show filmed?. As the name suggests, the show focuses on teaching people manners they should be practicing when in public. While the show is quite different from the ones they have seen on Netflix, it is definitely not disappointing.
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
realitytitbit.com
Meredith Marks' nephew Alex's 'heartbreaking' story 'hits home' for RHOSLC fans
The latest episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) saw cast member Meredith Marks open up about her nephew Alex’s battle with addiction. RHOSLC fans know that Meredith has been through a lot in a very short span of time. The 50-year-old reality star previously spoke to Page Six about her ‘trying year’ during which she escaped to Provence, France.
realitytitbit.com
Kelly Mi Li keeps boyfriend under wraps but shares adorable pregnancy news
Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li takes to Instagram in November 2022 to share an adorable pregnancy reveal with the world. The 37-year-old rose to fame on Netflix’s huge hit show Bling Empire and fans got to see her romances play out on screen, including one with her ex, Andrew Gray.
realitytitbit.com
Lindsay Hubbard's net worth was high before best reality star nomination
Lindsay Hubbard, 36, joined Winter House when the Bravo series first aired in October 2021. However, it was actually in 2016 that she launched her own PR company – which explains why her net worth is so high. Since then, she has been nominated for MTV’s Best Reality Star...
