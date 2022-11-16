Mickie James Was Originally Gonna Retire Back In 2016 But Then Got The Call For NXT Takeover Match With Asuka

Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
Mick Foley Names Wrestlers He Believes Had The Best Working Punches
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.
WWE Confirms Rules and Format for War Games at Survivor Series
WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster. War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The women’s...
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
Ace Austin Talks Decision To Join The Bullet Club, How Important Gallows and Anderson Are To The Current Wrestling Landscape
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on joining the prestigious Bullet Club faction, which now has members across multiple companies. Austin also discusses the importance of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who just returned to WWE, and their contribution to the current wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Title Tuesday Episode
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.33% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
Possible Injury on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens may have suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite tonight. The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite saw Bowens come up short against Swerve Strickland in singles action. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that word from Dynamite was that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during the bout.
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Returning to WWE Soon?
There could be another pro wrestling couple on the WWE roster soon in Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Green finished up with Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held last month and even before she ended her Impact run there was talk that she may be headed back to WWE. Now a new report from Ringside News notes that Green is on her way back, and is expected to return to the company very soon.
Champion vs. Champion Match To Be Announced for AEW Full Gear?
It looks like two ROH champions will be locking up on the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. As seen in the tweets below, AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted about the 2022 matches he and Cash Wheeler have had. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia responded and asked, “You got room for 1 more unc??”
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Edge Talks Pending WWE Retirement, Why He Came Back This Time
WWE Hall of Famer Edge addressed the crowd in Toronto this past August following a live RAW, and said he planned on seeing them one more time and in a perfect world, he’d say goodbye to them after that. Edge appeared on The Nation Network’s Leafs Morning Take podcast this week and was asked about the announcement, and why he wants to retire in Toronto.
Backstage Note on Delirious and Impact Over Drive, Match Nixed from Original Plans
Former ROH booker and wrestler Hunter “Delirious” Johnston is currently backstage at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view. Delirious is backstage to work as a producer, according to PWInsider. This is the second time he has worked that...
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
The Rock Looks Back On First WWE Match 26 Years Ago: “What A Grateful Journey”
26 years ago today a debut occurred in WWE that forever changed the landscape of professional wrestling. On that night WWE ran a show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and introduced the world to Rocky Mavia, who would go on to become 10-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and most importantly, one of the biggest superstars not just in wrestling, but in Hollywood as well. The Great One took to Twitter to comment on the historic debut, adding that he is extremely grateful for the journey he has had up until this point.
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
Booker T Says Braun Strowman and Omos Did A Great Job At Crown Jewel, Criticizes Strowman For Comments About “Flippy Wrestlers”
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Braun Strowman and Omos’ recent showdown at Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on Strowman taking unnecessary shots at younger talents who do more “flippy” type maneuvers. Highlights can be found below.
