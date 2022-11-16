Read full article on original website
Backstage New On MLW Potentially Working With CMLL
Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.
Road Dogg Looks Back On NXT Invasion Of SmackDown Due To Stars Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia, Talks Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the NXT invasion angle of SmackDown in 2019, a creative decision that was made due to most of the main roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia, an incident that occurred shortly after WWE’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia earlier that week.
Tony Khan on The Elite’s Imminent AEW Returns, Possible Showdown with Death Triangle
AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, known as The Elite, are headed back to the AEW storylines soon after being suspended due to the backstage fight with CM Punk and former AEW Producer Ace Steel at All Out in early September. The company began airing “Delete The Elite” vignettes for The Elite a few weeks back, and they are rumored to return to in-ring action at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, perhaps against AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle, who were seen in some of the recent vignettes for The Elite.
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Ace Austin Talks Decision To Join The Bullet Club, How Important Gallows and Anderson Are To The Current Wrestling Landscape
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Ace Austin recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on joining the prestigious Bullet Club faction, which now has members across multiple companies. Austin also discusses the importance of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who just returned to WWE, and their contribution to the current wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview are below.
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
WWE Confirms Rules and Format for War Games at Survivor Series
WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster. War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The women’s...
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
Matt Hardy Thinks MJF Will Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the matches that will take place at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship:. “It’s very interesting, especially...
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Title Tuesday Episode
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.33% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
Possible Injury on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens may have suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite tonight. The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite saw Bowens come up short against Swerve Strickland in singles action. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that word from Dynamite was that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during the bout.
Top Dolla Says His End Goal Is To Be The Host Of The Tonight Show
WWE star Top Dolla was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Hit Row member discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” and how his end goal is to become the new host of the Tonight Show, something he believes he can achieve after climbing the ranks in the pro-wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
AEW Offers Contract to Indie Veteran After Dynamite, News on Darius Martin’s AEW Return
AEW has offered a contract to veteran pro wrestler AR Fox. Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Fox team with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As seen below, Lexy Nair interviewed Fox, Darius Martin and Dante Martin after the match. She asked Fox how it felt to make his Dynamite debut.
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
