AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, known as The Elite, are headed back to the AEW storylines soon after being suspended due to the backstage fight with CM Punk and former AEW Producer Ace Steel at All Out in early September. The company began airing “Delete The Elite” vignettes for The Elite a few weeks back, and they are rumored to return to in-ring action at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, perhaps against AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle, who were seen in some of the recent vignettes for The Elite.

2 DAYS AGO