Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Related
Construction begins on the newest Hale Center theater
The new Hale Center theater and performing arts facility is expected to be finished in time for a 2024 production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
kjzz.com
West Lake STEM student in custody after allegedly making non-credible social media threat
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A West Lake STEM student was taken into custody after police say they made a non-credible social media threat. Officials said the initial post was written on Tuesday but the exact details of the threat was not known. They claimed that the student...
kjzz.com
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
The Gateway flips on its holiday lights with celebration
The Gateway Mall will be flipping on their holiday lights for the season on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a celebration and food drive benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
lehifreepress.com
Ryan and Ashley Smith donate $20 million to cancer research at Primary Children’s Hospital
SALT LAKE City, Nov 7, 2022. The Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation today announced a $20 million donation to Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, a 100-year-old, top-ranked pediatric hospital. The money will help power groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and treatments to help young cancer patients. In addition, the gift establishes the 5 For The Fight Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research at Primary Children’s.
ABC 4
Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
Local hospitals: Illness surge at Primary Children’s isn’t happening in Wasatch Back
The Salt Lake Tribune reported this week that Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is “full to the brim” with young patients. Intermountain Healthcare operates Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital. A company spokesperson declined to provide any information on how full Wasatch Back hospitals are but said they were operating normally.
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
Gephardt Daily
Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
KUTV
Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
Gephardt Daily
Utah man sentenced in DUI death of ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn’s father, sister
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found guilty of three counts of automobile homicide — DUI, and one count of driving under the influence, has been sentenced on the four third-degree felonies. Myron Millsap Barlow, 40, faces zero to five years in prison for each...
Comments / 0