Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
Earl Hebner: I Deserve A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Veteran wrestling referee Earl Hebner believes he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Hebner was part of some of WWE’s most iconic matches, including the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. While Hebner is in Impact’s Hall of Fame, he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Defend AEW Women’s Title Or Be Stripped
Because AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been unable to compete due to a back injury, Toni Storm has been named the interim AEW World Women’s Champion. Rosa was forced to withdraw from their title match due to the injury, and Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out. Since then, Storm has spoken out about Rosa’s injuries and served as the interim champion.
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament To Return Next Year
A popular tournament will be returning to AEW in 2023: the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022 and it will be back next year, according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call that the tournament will have its second go-round in 2023.
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Top AEW Star Has High Praise For Mandy Rose
AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has noticed the unbelievable run that WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been on. Rose has reigned as NXT Women’s Champion for 386 days as of today (November 18, 2022). Speaking on today’s Busted Open Radio, Rosa said:. “What she’s...
ROH Alumnus Backstage Working As A Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former ROH star was backstage at Friday night’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. Pwinsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) was working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show. The site notes that there were plans...
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho Discuss Why Pro Wrestling Is A Sport, Wanting It In The Olympics
Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho recently took to Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. The pair discussed why professional wrestling is a real sport, and Jericho touched on why he thinks it should be in the Olympics. You can check out some...
Women Of Wrestling Had Interest In Signing Ruby Soho Before AEW
Fightful Select reports that prior to signing with Tony Khan’s AEW, Ruby Soho garnered interest from another promotion. Following her release from WWE in June of 2021, Soho caught the attention of W.O.W. – Women of Wrestling. According to the report, WOW sent out feelers to Soho after...
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE
During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing that YAMATO will be facing off against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder, which takes place on January 7th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. YAMATO vs....
Bianca Belair Wants To Play A Iconic Marvel Superhero
Speaking with ComicBook.com, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed how she wants to play the X-Men character Storm in a future project someday. Belair had previously spoken about the idea in 2020 and appears to still have a strong desire to portray the character. She said,. “Oh 100%. I...
Matt Cardona Gives Another Tease Of A WWE Return
Matt Cardona has once again teased a return to WWE, saying he needs to win “just one more” championship with the promotion. Cardona was released in 2020 as part of ‘budget cuts’ and the former Zack Ryder has reinvented himself as a heel outside of the promotion.
Rhea Ripley Talks Possible WarGames Match Between Judgment Day & The O.C., New Theme Song
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wes Styles to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Ripley discussed a potential WarGames match between The Judgement Day and The OC, as well as her new theme song. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On possibility...
