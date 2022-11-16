Read full article on original website
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
Earl Hebner: I Deserve A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Veteran wrestling referee Earl Hebner believes he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Hebner was part of some of WWE’s most iconic matches, including the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. While Hebner is in Impact’s Hall of Fame, he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE...
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE
During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho Discuss Why Pro Wrestling Is A Sport, Wanting It In The Olympics
Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho recently took to Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. The pair discussed why professional wrestling is a real sport, and Jericho touched on why he thinks it should be in the Olympics. You can check out some...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
Chris Jericho Revealed On This Week’s ‘The Masked Singer’
AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was revealed as “The Bride” on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Video of the reveal can be seen below, via The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account. Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as “The Bride” ono...
News on CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, More
According to PWInsider, CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS, for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The report also mentions that plans for a media scrum after this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view are already underway. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake...
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/18/22)
WWE invades the XL Center in Hartford, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch. – SmackDown World Cup...
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Former WWE Star Receives An Offer To Return To The Company
Triple H has brought back a number of stars since taking over as WWE’s head of creative, and he wants to bring back many more. As was previously reported, WWE has talked about bringing back a number of names, including Jonah, who used to be known as Bronson Reed in the company.
Impact Wrestling Over Drive 2022 Results
Here are the results for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive PPV airing on November 18, 2022, from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. On the pre-show, Rich Swann won a six-man X Division showcase, including Mike Bailey, Kenny King, Jason Hotch, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar. Also, the...
ROH Alumnus Backstage Working As A Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former ROH star was backstage at Friday night’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. Pwinsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) was working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show. The site notes that there were plans...
Smack Talk Podcast #572 – AEW Full Gear 2022 Predictions
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. Pay-Per-Viewpoint preview of the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2022 event. Rundown of the most noteworthy news, gossip, rumors, current events and television recaps in WWE and AEW this week. WATCH/LISTEN...
Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Elite Surprise Should’ve Been Saved For Full Gear
The Elite were officially announced for AEW Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite, challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. However, Jimmy Korderas thinks they should have been kept as a surprise for the pay-per-view event. Korderas released his latest Reffin’ Rant series where he said...
AEW Still Selling CM Punk Amid Buy Out Reports
CM Punk’s days with AEW may be ending soon, but not before fans pick up some sweet licensed merchandise about the two-time former World Champion. Punk has been missing from AEW TV since All Out due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. It...
The Main Event For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event Revealed
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship will be the main event of Impact Wrestling’s ‘Hard to Kill’ 2023 pay-per-view event. During Friday night’s Over Drive pay-per-view event, Alexander retained his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian. Following the match, Bully Ray made his way to the ring and announced that he’ll be cashing in his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy at the January 13th pay-per-view event.
WarGames Advantage Match & More Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
A WarGames advantage match will be just part of a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames. During this week’s episode, Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV and was announced as the fifth member of ‘Team Brutes’ that will face the Bloodline.
