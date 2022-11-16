Read full article on original website
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE
During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
Bianca Belair Wants To Play A Iconic Marvel Superhero
Speaking with ComicBook.com, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed how she wants to play the X-Men character Storm in a future project someday. Belair had previously spoken about the idea in 2020 and appears to still have a strong desire to portray the character. She said,. “Oh 100%. I...
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
Rhea Ripley Talks Possible WarGames Match Between Judgment Day & The O.C., New Theme Song
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wes Styles to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Ripley discussed a potential WarGames match between The Judgement Day and The OC, as well as her new theme song. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On possibility...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Elite Surprise Should’ve Been Saved For Full Gear
The Elite were officially announced for AEW Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite, challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. However, Jimmy Korderas thinks they should have been kept as a surprise for the pay-per-view event. Korderas released his latest Reffin’ Rant series where he said...
Matt Cardona Gives Another Tease Of A WWE Return
Matt Cardona has once again teased a return to WWE, saying he needs to win “just one more” championship with the promotion. Cardona was released in 2020 as part of ‘budget cuts’ and the former Zack Ryder has reinvented himself as a heel outside of the promotion.
Booker T Reacts To Braun Strowman’s Recent ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comments
Booker T has seen Braun Strowman’s recent “flippy flopper” comments. As you’d expect, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer took to his “Hall of Fame” podcast to weigh-in on the matter. Booker T believes that saying things like what the Monster Among Men said are only going to stir up a hornet’s nest and it won’t do anyone any favors. He said,
The Main Event For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event Revealed
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship will be the main event of Impact Wrestling’s ‘Hard to Kill’ 2023 pay-per-view event. During Friday night’s Over Drive pay-per-view event, Alexander retained his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian. Following the match, Bully Ray made his way to the ring and announced that he’ll be cashing in his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy at the January 13th pay-per-view event.
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho Discuss Why Pro Wrestling Is A Sport, Wanting It In The Olympics
Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho recently took to Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. The pair discussed why professional wrestling is a real sport, and Jericho touched on why he thinks it should be in the Olympics. You can check out some...
Tony Khan Explains How ROH Allows Him To Set Up Dream Matches That Wouldn’t Happen In AEW
During Thursday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 media call, AEW President Tony Khan discussed FTR and how Ring of Honor allowed him to book the team in a dream match against The Briscoes on pay-per-view. He said,. “I got asked earlier in the call about FTR; well, FTR have wrestled...
CM Punk: ‘You Don’t Want Me In The Locker Room,’ References AEW Fight
CM Punk poked fun at himself during his commentary for CFFC on Friday. While doing commentary for the MMA company’s show on Friday night, his co-host made a joke about Punk being injured and said he would go on to call “Fury Pro Wrestling” next year. Punk...
News On CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum Planned, More
CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS for tonight’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship event. For those wondering, there are plans for a post-show media scrum after Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake Pit...
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks Backstage, More
A new report from Fightful Select has a few notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was taped in Bridgeport, CT. – The plan for The Elite’s return was always to have the ‘Delete The Elite’ videos air leading up to their live appearance at Full Gear. The Young Bucks were reportedly backstage at last night’s show. Don Callis was also backstage, and has been several times leading up to The Elite’s return.
Tony Khan Discusses CM Punk’s On-Air Contributions To AEW
AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an AEW Full Gear media call to discuss a variety of topics. During the call, Khan discussed Punk’s on-air contributions to AEW, and if he knew what Punk was going to say at his All Out media scrum. You can check...
AEW Full Gear News – Fight Forever Reveal Planned, Saraya Hypes Match, More
WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video today, previewing this weekend’s show:. According to a report from Pwinsider, this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event will feature a reveal for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. AEW wrestler Saraya took to Twitter today...
