A new report from Fightful Select has a few notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was taped in Bridgeport, CT. – The plan for The Elite’s return was always to have the ‘Delete The Elite’ videos air leading up to their live appearance at Full Gear. The Young Bucks were reportedly backstage at last night’s show. Don Callis was also backstage, and has been several times leading up to The Elite’s return.

1 DAY AGO