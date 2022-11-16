Read full article on original website
Britt Baker Takes Shot At Saraya’s Brother Prior To Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature segments with Saraya and Britt Baker. The two competitors will be squaring off at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear event on November 19th, live on pay-per-view. Ahead of tonight’s show, Saraya’s brother Zak Knight (who also wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac)...
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
WarGames Advantage Match & More Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
A WarGames advantage match will be just part of a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames. During this week’s episode, Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV and was announced as the fifth member of ‘Team Brutes’ that will face the Bloodline.
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
News On CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum Planned, More
CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS for tonight’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship event. For those wondering, there are plans for a post-show media scrum after Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake Pit...
Matt Cardona Gives Another Tease Of A WWE Return
Matt Cardona has once again teased a return to WWE, saying he needs to win “just one more” championship with the promotion. Cardona was released in 2020 as part of ‘budget cuts’ and the former Zack Ryder has reinvented himself as a heel outside of the promotion.
Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks Backstage, More
A new report from Fightful Select has a few notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was taped in Bridgeport, CT. – The plan for The Elite’s return was always to have the ‘Delete The Elite’ videos air leading up to their live appearance at Full Gear. The Young Bucks were reportedly backstage at last night’s show. Don Callis was also backstage, and has been several times leading up to The Elite’s return.
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament To Return Next Year
A popular tournament will be returning to AEW in 2023: the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022 and it will be back next year, according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call that the tournament will have its second go-round in 2023.
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
Rhea Ripley Talks Possible WarGames Match Between Judgment Day & The O.C., New Theme Song
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wes Styles to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Ripley discussed a potential WarGames match between The Judgement Day and The OC, as well as her new theme song. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On possibility...
Tony Khan Explains How ROH Allows Him To Set Up Dream Matches That Wouldn’t Happen In AEW
During Thursday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 media call, AEW President Tony Khan discussed FTR and how Ring of Honor allowed him to book the team in a dream match against The Briscoes on pay-per-view. He said,. “I got asked earlier in the call about FTR; well, FTR have wrestled...
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing that YAMATO will be facing off against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder, which takes place on January 7th in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. YAMATO vs....
The Lineup For The AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Pre-Show Announced
Prior to tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, the Zero Hour pre-show will be taking place. Following this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage, we’ve got three matches confirmed for the kickoff show. You can check out the updated lineup below:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament...
Smack Talk Podcast #572 – AEW Full Gear 2022 Predictions
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. Pay-Per-Viewpoint preview of the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2022 event. Rundown of the most noteworthy news, gossip, rumors, current events and television recaps in WWE and AEW this week. WATCH/LISTEN...
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Defend AEW Women’s Title Or Be Stripped
Because AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been unable to compete due to a back injury, Toni Storm has been named the interim AEW World Women’s Champion. Rosa was forced to withdraw from their title match due to the injury, and Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out. Since then, Storm has spoken out about Rosa’s injuries and served as the interim champion.
Tony Khan Discusses CM Punk’s On-Air Contributions To AEW
AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an AEW Full Gear media call to discuss a variety of topics. During the call, Khan discussed Punk’s on-air contributions to AEW, and if he knew what Punk was going to say at his All Out media scrum. You can check...
Bianca Belair Wants To Play A Iconic Marvel Superhero
Speaking with ComicBook.com, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed how she wants to play the X-Men character Storm in a future project someday. Belair had previously spoken about the idea in 2020 and appears to still have a strong desire to portray the character. She said,. “Oh 100%. I...
Former WWE Star Receives An Offer To Return To The Company
Triple H has brought back a number of stars since taking over as WWE’s head of creative, and he wants to bring back many more. As was previously reported, WWE has talked about bringing back a number of names, including Jonah, who used to be known as Bronson Reed in the company.
