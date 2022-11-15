Read full article on original website
Investopedia
More Car Owners Are Struggling With Their Auto Loans
A recent study by TransUnion points to a potentially concerning trend in the auto loan market – delinquency rates are rising. Almost 3.5% of customers with auto loans are now behind on their payments. A rising delinquency rate may indicate that households are struggling with debt, especially given that...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
wtaj.com
Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept hints at electric C-HR successor
Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the bZ Compact SUV concept, a fully electric compact crossover that looks like it might be the replacement for the C-HR, or at least an electric alternative. Toyota stopped short of confirming the concept for production, stating only that the vehicle shows a possible vision of...
wtaj.com
2023 Toyota Prius arrives with more power, efficiency, style
The redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius debuted on Wednesday on the eve of the Los Angeles auto show, and the hybrid hatchback might be a showstopper. With a larger engine, improved fuel economy, and uncharacteristic style, the fifth-generation Prius breathes new life into a fading star. The only thing more surprising...
Autoblog
Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022
Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
wtaj.com
Why Fiat is bringing back the 500e EV it once asked Americans not to buy
The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week, although not until the first quarter of 2024. This won’t be the first time Fiat has sold the 500e in the U.S. The previous generation of this model was sold exclusively in California and Oregon—although it became a favorite among EV enthusiasts (and enthusiasts of quirky small cars) for its perky driving personality, consistent range, and bargain lease prices.
wtaj.com
Hyundai Home helps EV buyers set up charging, solar, energy storage
Hyundai this week released details of Hyundai Home, a service that allows EV owners to shop home charging, solar, and energy storage hardware through one website. Announced in 2021 as a home-energy ecosystem, Hyundai Home is now available in 16 states, according to an announcement during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai said the service will be overseen by dealerships in those states, with assistance from partner company Electrum.
wtaj.com
Rimac Nevera hits 256 mph, becomes world’s fastest production EV
The Rimac Nevera reached a top speed of 256 mph at a German test track, which the company claims is a record for production electric vehicles. Rimac chief test and development driver Miro ZrnÄeviÄ accomplished that feat at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Papenburg, Germany, the company said in a press release. The oval track was selected by Rimac for the top-speed run because of its pair of 2.4-mile straights.
wtaj.com
2024 Subaru Impreza loses manual and sedan, gains RS model
The sedan is a dying breed, but the hatchback is even less popular. Subaru is bucking the latter trend by eliminating the sedan from the 2024 Impreza lineup and sticking only with the hatchback. Subaru showed the new Impreza on Thursday at the Los Angeles auto show. The sixth-generation Subaru...
wtaj.com
Acura NSX production comes to an end
Production of the Acura NSX V-6 hybrid supercar came to an end this week at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The second-generation NSX, sold in most markets around the globe as the Honda NSX, enjoyed a six-year run, with the final 2022 model year consisting of a special NSX Type S variant that spits out 600 hp. Production of the Type S was limited to 350 units, split 300 for the U.S. and the rest for Canada, and the price for one was $171,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.
wtaj.com
Chevy 3100 becomes an electric truck thanks to Kindred
Companies offering EV conversions for some much-loved classics are springing up all over the country. The latest is San Rafael, California-based Kindred Motorworks, which on Thursday revealed its latest offering, an electric Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck. The 3100 is Chevy’s half-ton pickup built between 1947 and 1953. While its design...
wtaj.com
Fiat 500 returns to US in 2024 as pure EV
U.S. fans of the Fiat 500 can look forward to a new, fully electric generation of the pint-sized hatchback in early 2024. Fiat made a formal announcement later on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, where it will present three one-off examples of the car with designs inspired by famous Italian fashion and lifestyle brands Armani, Bulgari, and Kartell.
dallasexpress.com
Used Car Demand Cools, Crashing Carvana
Used car prices are finally starting to retreat after surging over the pandemic, causing significant difficulty for auto dealers like Carvana. Carvana is not an ordinary dealership. The online used car retailer employs 21,000 people and generated nearly $13 billion in revenue last year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company allows customers...
Consumer Reports.org
Car Reliability Histories
How are cars holding up? The reliability history charts, included on each car model page at CR.org, give you the most comprehensive reliability information available to consumers. (To find our ratings and reliability information, go to our main Cars page and select a vehicle by make and model.) The reliability...
wtaj.com
Nissan sweetens Ariya and Leaf EV ownership with these perks
Nissan announced new ownership perks for the Ariya and Leaf that could be a selling point for these EVs when the strong supply-pinched market starts to cool off. Called Nissan EV Carefree+, the package includes maintenance and charging perks for buyers and lessees of 2023 Nissan Ariya and Leaf vehicles, along with roadside assistance, Nissan said in a press release in advance of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.
wtaj.com
Flywheel energy will help charge rental EVs in New York
Zooz Power will use its flywheel technology to charge electric rental cars at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, the Israel-based company formerly known as Chakratec announced earlier this month. Zooz recently announced a memorandum of understanding with an unnamed car rental company to pilot flywheel energy charging at LaGuardia...
wtaj.com
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst
Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Worst Deals on New Cars Early Winter Update
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s an updated list from Consumer Reports analysts about the worst deals on new cars right now based on just how high above MSRP many car shoppers are willing to go. Car...
