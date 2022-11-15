Read full article on original website
Web3 Investment Firm DWF Funded $10M to Expand TON Ecosystem
TON foundation and DWF partnership would increase the circulation of TONcoin. DWF Labs pledges to aid $10 million to expand the TON ecosystem. Recently, The Open Network “TON foundation” announced an update to their @wallet bot on Telegram. Following that, Global leading digital assets market maker and web3 investment firm DWF labs joined hands with the TON foundation. This collaboration would help DWF to enable support to The Open Network’s investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
Arkon Energy Secures $28M and Concludes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Boost Bitcoin Mining
The 100% sustainable data center infrastructure business Arkon Energy has announced the successful closing of a US $28 million fundraising. The Australian business has also completed acquiring Hydrokraft AS, one of Norway’s top data centers using renewable energy. The acquisition of Hydrokraft is a component of a bold strategy...
Ripple Seeking Regulatory Approval in the Republic of Ireland
Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a VASP license. Ripple has shifted its attention to countries outside of the US. Recently, it was announced that XRP token issuer Ripple Labs is applying for permission from Irish regulators to join the European market. Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license.
Ripple and MSF Africa Collaborate To Utilize On-demand Liquidity
Ripple is looking to establish itself outside U.S, seeking approval in Ireland. MSF Africa has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution. On November 14th, American technology firm Ripple announced a collaboration with MSF Africa to “streamline [MSF Africa’s] real-time mobile payments for their customers across 35 countries.” Moreover, MSF Africa, a prominent fintech firm on the continent, has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution.
DappRadar Releases Report on Impact of FTX Fall in the Dapp Industry
Shockwaves were felt across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3, and the dapp industry with the sudden demise of the FTX exchange and all of its associated entities. From business as usual to bankruptcies and fraud probes took less than a week. The whole Web 3.0 sector saw the effects of this happening.
FinTech India Summit 2022 Successfully Commenced in Chennai With TheNewsCrypto as the Official Media Partner
Point To Business Services, the well-known B2B marketing solution provider, hosted the “FinTech India Summit (FiS) & Awards 2022” on November 17th and 18th at Crowne Plaza, Chennai. Notably, TheNewsCrypto is the official media partner for FiS 2022. Eminent government officials and leading experts from banks, insurance companies, and fintech companies were present at the event to raise awareness of prominent challenges in the financial sector and the need for digital transformation.
Crypto Lender Vauld Eyeing Merger Post $10M Exposure to FTX
Vauld relied heavily on FTX to process transactions for its users. It said that if the transaction falls through, they would investigate alternative options. According to recent reports, Vauld, a major crypto lender in Asia, has funds locked in the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Vauld authorities have been trapped with almost no cash as a result of the continuing FTX problem. Despite the exposure being worth an estimated $10 million.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Writes Off $95M Exposure to FTX
Investments are made on behalf of 333,000 active and retired educators via the OTPP. Last Monday, FTX initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Canada’s third-largest pension fund, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), released a statement on its investment in the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange on Thursday. Investments are made on behalf of 333,000 active and retired educators via the OTPP, whose website reveals it has over C$243 billion ($182 billion) in net assets.
