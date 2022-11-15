Vauld relied heavily on FTX to process transactions for its users. It said that if the transaction falls through, they would investigate alternative options. According to recent reports, Vauld, a major crypto lender in Asia, has funds locked in the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Vauld authorities have been trapped with almost no cash as a result of the continuing FTX problem. Despite the exposure being worth an estimated $10 million.

2 DAYS AGO