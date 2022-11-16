COVID-19: "Tripledemic" Is Here? Flu Outpacing *Known* COVID Cases | California Identified By CDC As High Influenza State | Election Relief | Biden Has All The Sick Burns

Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Results: Montanans reject LR-131, which would've established a law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana rejected a statute that would've required medical providers to save any infant born alive.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
‘People just need to chill out’ from talks of 2024 presidential bids, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
Following former President Donald Trump officially launching his 2024 presidential campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday didn’t acknowledge Trump’s big announcement last night. And former President Trump didn’t mention DeSantis’ name during his speech at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening. Asked by a reporter Wednesday “about a civil war brewing between” the two high-profile men in Florida, […] The post ‘People just need to chill out’ from talks of 2024 presidential bids, Gov. Ron DeSantis says appeared first on Daily Montanan.
