ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

How sustainability affects the World Famous Bean

On the purple walls of the World Famous Bean above the bright decals of onions and fresh vegetables appears the word recycling. But when the dishwasher turnstile isn’t running and the trash cans are stacked to the brim during the lunch rush, recycling is the least likely thing on everyone’s minds.
ABILENE, TX
mcm.edu

Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17

Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

ACU crushes crosstown foe McMurry in triple-digit performance for second win of the year

ACU (2-1) defeated the McMurry Warhawks (0-2), 104-46, in their second game at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were able to obtain a 58-point win over McMurry, a Div. III opponent. ACU started out slow as McMurry led 11-10 with 14:14 to play in the first half before pulling away with a 54-16 second half win to secure their second win of the year.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

ACU heads to Vegas for challenging mid-major tournament

ACU (2-1) heads to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Vegas Four Tournament on Nov. 21-23 at the Dollar Loan Center to take on Wright State (2-1), Weber State (1-2) and the University of California-Riverside (1-1) in back-to-back-to-back days. Head coach Brette Tanner’s Wildcats head to Vegas following a 104-46 win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
myfoxzone.com

Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Wildcats prepare to fight to secure WAC Championship title

ACU, the lone undefeated Western Athletic Conference team, heads into the final game of the regular season taking on Stephen F. Austin for the WAC Championship in Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats move into this game with a 7-3 overall record and a 3-0 conference record, holding the top spot in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Wildcats season ends after tough losses from UTRGV, New Mexico State

The Wildcats’ season comes to a close after falling to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley Thursday, 1-3, and New Mexico State Saturday, 0-3. These two games were crucial for the Wildcats in getting the chance to make the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, but they ended up falling short.
LAS CRUCES, NM
acuoptimist.com

Three Wildcats score double digits in win over Mustangs

ACU (2-1) earned its second straight home win of the season as they took down NAIA team, University of Southwest (1-3), 77-36. Along with the Wildcats getting their second win at home, the team got the win just in time for Kids Day. Over a thousand elementary students from Taylor County and the surrounding areas were present at the game, and according to head coach Julie Goodenough, their presence and energy were felt throughout the entire game.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of taking cash, vapes during armed robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested. Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March. Court documents state a suspect, later identified as […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy