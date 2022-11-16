Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
acuoptimist.com
How sustainability affects the World Famous Bean
On the purple walls of the World Famous Bean above the bright decals of onions and fresh vegetables appears the word recycling. But when the dishwasher turnstile isn’t running and the trash cans are stacked to the brim during the lunch rush, recycling is the least likely thing on everyone’s minds.
mcm.edu
Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17
Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
acuoptimist.com
Gallery: The Wildcats gain victory over Sam Houston making ACU Div. I history
The Wildcats gained their seventh win of the season after taking down Sam Houston State University, 45-28. This win gives ACU its first season of Div. I history with seven wins and puts them in the WAC Championship game this Friday against SFA.
Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
acuoptimist.com
ACU crushes crosstown foe McMurry in triple-digit performance for second win of the year
ACU (2-1) defeated the McMurry Warhawks (0-2), 104-46, in their second game at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were able to obtain a 58-point win over McMurry, a Div. III opponent. ACU started out slow as McMurry led 11-10 with 14:14 to play in the first half before pulling away with a 54-16 second half win to secure their second win of the year.
Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
acuoptimist.com
ACU heads to Vegas for challenging mid-major tournament
ACU (2-1) heads to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Vegas Four Tournament on Nov. 21-23 at the Dollar Loan Center to take on Wright State (2-1), Weber State (1-2) and the University of California-Riverside (1-1) in back-to-back-to-back days. Head coach Brette Tanner’s Wildcats head to Vegas following a 104-46 win...
myfoxzone.com
Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
acuoptimist.com
Wildcats prepare to fight to secure WAC Championship title
ACU, the lone undefeated Western Athletic Conference team, heads into the final game of the regular season taking on Stephen F. Austin for the WAC Championship in Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats move into this game with a 7-3 overall record and a 3-0 conference record, holding the top spot in...
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Two pets die after food on stove causes fire at Abilene mobile home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning. The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
acuoptimist.com
Wildcats season ends after tough losses from UTRGV, New Mexico State
The Wildcats’ season comes to a close after falling to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley Thursday, 1-3, and New Mexico State Saturday, 0-3. These two games were crucial for the Wildcats in getting the chance to make the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, but they ended up falling short.
acuoptimist.com
Three Wildcats score double digits in win over Mustangs
ACU (2-1) earned its second straight home win of the season as they took down NAIA team, University of Southwest (1-3), 77-36. Along with the Wildcats getting their second win at home, the team got the win just in time for Kids Day. Over a thousand elementary students from Taylor County and the surrounding areas were present at the game, and according to head coach Julie Goodenough, their presence and energy were felt throughout the entire game.
Crime Reports: Suspicious pill found inside banana purchased at Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown […]
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
Abilene man accused of taking cash, vapes during armed robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested. Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March. Court documents state a suspect, later identified as […]
Comments / 0