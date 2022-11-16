ACU (2-1) earned its second straight home win of the season as they took down NAIA team, University of Southwest (1-3), 77-36. Along with the Wildcats getting their second win at home, the team got the win just in time for Kids Day. Over a thousand elementary students from Taylor County and the surrounding areas were present at the game, and according to head coach Julie Goodenough, their presence and energy were felt throughout the entire game.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO