Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
oaklandside.org
Plan for ‘safe work zones’ around homeless camps alarms advocates
Oakland officials want to give city work crews more power and protection when they’re closing and cleaning homeless camps. The administration is seeking an OK from the City Council to erect barriers around work areas at encampments, as well as at parks, construction sites, and other public places, making it a crime for anyone to enter the area if they’re ordered not to.
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s 221 Homes Plan at Former Mortuary Includes Child Care Center
The sites of a shuttered mortuary and auto repair shop may be converted into hundreds of homes. Located at 1101 and 1123 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood, the project consists of a pair of buildings. One building would become a 14-story tower with 198 rental homes,...
Homeless encampment growing next to Garfield Elementary in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A growing encampment near one Oakland elementary school has neighbors and parents concerned. There are about a half dozen people who live in the encampment behind Garfield Elementary School. KPIX 5 spoke with one resident of the encampment who said he didn't want his name revealed or his face to be shown on camera. "I was born and raised up here at this house, so I've been here like 52 years," he said. The resident says he actually attended Garfield Elementary as a child and now lives in one of the cars along 23rd Avenue on the backside...
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
KQED
Rent Stabilization and Affordable Housing Measures Do Well in US Midterm Elections
Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week's midterm elections both in the Bay Area and across the U.S., a sign of growing angst over record-high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of available homes.
PLANetizen
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor
OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest rank-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Thao's campaign representatives said their math shows the number of Oakland ballots with signature issues is around 700. They don't believe there are enough ballots for Taylor to change the outcome.Coming into this election, city councilmembers Thao and Taylor were the two front-runners to succeed outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been termed out.Thao is the more progressive candidate with support from the local Democratic Party and unions. Taylor is the more moderate Democrat with endorsements from Schaaf, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco mayor London Breed.Thao previously said that, if elected, she'll hit the ground running because she has the backing of the city council, which has a progressive majority.
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free
SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester
OAKLAND, Calif. - All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced. The school network's "Spring is Free" initiative builds on its "Fall is Free" campaign that helped boost enrollment...
sanleandro.org
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination. San Leandro Main Library – 300 Estudillo Ave. Anyone wanting to understand why the character of streets and neighborhoods changes so dramatically as you pass from Oakland to San Leandro must delve into the history of urban development in the decades following the Second World War. Join us for an informative presentation and Q&A with Mitchell Schwarzer, historian, professor and author of Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption for a deep dive into the history of the housing discrimination that took place in the East Bay and how it has shaped our local cities. This program is part of a series related to “The History of Redlining and Housing Discrimination in San Leandro” exhibit currently on display at the Main Library and San Leandro History Museum.
San Pablo residents face looming crackdown on parking in front yards
SAN PABLO – Police in San Pablo are going to be increasing enforcement of the city's parking ordinances. The department said the goal is to clean up the neighborhoods, but residents say it's a more complicated issue. Ernestina Chan has lived in San Pablo for five years. She lives in an 828 square foot home with their bedrooms and one bathroom along with her husband, their three children, her brother, and her parents. That's five adults, and each one has a car.Last month she got a $100 parking ticket from the city of San Pablo for parking her car in...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
sfstandard.com
Central Subway Opens Saturday—4 Years Late and $375M Over Budget
The decades-in-the-making Central Subway will start limited service this weekend, allowing passengers to ferry between its four stops for free while giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency time to work out any kinks in operations. Deemed a boondoggle by detractors from the jump and even labeled the “Central Circus”...
Comments / 0