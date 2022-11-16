OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest rank-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Thao's campaign representatives said their math shows the number of Oakland ballots with signature issues is around 700. They don't believe there are enough ballots for Taylor to change the outcome.Coming into this election, city councilmembers Thao and Taylor were the two front-runners to succeed outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been termed out.Thao is the more progressive candidate with support from the local Democratic Party and unions. Taylor is the more moderate Democrat with endorsements from Schaaf, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco mayor London Breed.Thao previously said that, if elected, she'll hit the ground running because she has the backing of the city council, which has a progressive majority.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO