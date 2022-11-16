ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 2

Reenie98
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 - yeah being gay and or a minority makes them SOOO much more effective....Rex is anti police, so if you think things are going to improve, you truly are the bottom of the gene pool

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepalmspringspost.com

Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest

One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
californiapublic.com

LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Victories and concessions pour in as vote count continues

In a rambling, emotional and self-congratulatory speech on Tuesday afternoon, outgoing LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded the race to retain the office, which he held for one term, finally congratulating incoming sheriff Robert Luna on his successful campaign. Throughout vote reporting, Luna has consistently held a double-digit lead over...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy