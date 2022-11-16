Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest
One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
thepalmspringspost.com
Thursday election update: Holstege retains State Assembly lead; Garner remains ahead in City Council race
Little changed on Thursday after the latest release of ballot totals in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with both members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the Nov. 8 ballot retaining their leads. After coming back to lead challenger Scott Nevins by 50 votes at the...
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first Black woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of L.A., as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
californiapublic.com
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
oc-breeze.com
Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis takes narrow lead over Christy Holstege in race for State Assembly District 47
For the first time since Election Day, Greg Wallis now holds a narrow lead over his democrat challenger Christy Holstege for a seat in the California Assembly. According to the latest results updated by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. More than a week ago, she had a large lead...
veniceoarsman.com
Discrimination Still Holds Power Over Society Even With The Diversity In Cities Such As Los Angeles
Last month, Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her position after racist remarks. Nury Martinez was the first Latina to be elected as City Council president, so this was a huge disappointment when this audio got leaked. Although the conversation took place in October 2021, it wasn’t...
californiapublic.com
Column: Being mayor is different from being a legislator. But Bass has shined in every political job
Bass is the type of leader who gets things done with a smile rather than a sneer or a threatening stare, columnist George Skelton writes.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Victories and concessions pour in as vote count continues
In a rambling, emotional and self-congratulatory speech on Tuesday afternoon, outgoing LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded the race to retain the office, which he held for one term, finally congratulating incoming sheriff Robert Luna on his successful campaign. Throughout vote reporting, Luna has consistently held a double-digit lead over...
californiapublic.com
L.A. County strongly recommends indoor masking as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump
Masking has returned to being “strongly recommended” in indoor public spaces in Los Angeles County. Coronavirus cases are rising across California.
mynewsla.com
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
"I am the elected member:" Suspended councilmember Ridley-Thomas breaks silence
L.A. City councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas’s corruption trial was due to begin this week but has been postponed, leaving his seat in limbo - in an exclusive interview with KNX News, he vows to represent the 10th District despite his suspension.
