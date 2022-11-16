One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO