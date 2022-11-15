ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

AGs demand healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate ends

(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 22 states are urging the Biden Administration to end its mandate requiring healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re employed by operators receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The 37-page petition was filed Thursday under the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls on the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to do away with a rule that went into effect more than a year ago. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Vox

The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained

On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Senate Democrats urge FDA to ease access to abortion pills

A group of Senate Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to make it easier for patients to have access to medication abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The lawmakers, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), want...
Mississippi Today

Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update their information to prove they were still eligible, the Division of Medicaid quietly moved them to “traditional” or “fee-for-service” Medicaid.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios

Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations

Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
CNET

Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy