(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 22 states are urging the Biden Administration to end its mandate requiring healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re employed by operators receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The 37-page petition was filed Thursday under the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls on the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to do away with a rule that went into effect more than a year ago. ...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO