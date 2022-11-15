Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
An Indiana man's family sued a state-owned nursing home for alleged mistreatment. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case could determine the right of many Americans to sue government agencies.
AGs demand healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate ends
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 22 states are urging the Biden Administration to end its mandate requiring healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re employed by operators receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The 37-page petition was filed Thursday under the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls on the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to do away with a rule that went into effect more than a year ago. ...
Doctors explain why pending 'ominous' cuts to Medicare would limit healthcare for seniors in the new year
Medicare cuts set for January would create a domino effect, doctors say. They'll get less funding, so patients will receive worse, or less, care.
Law Talk: Health Insurance Tobacco Surcharges
Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses a topic that could potentially affect your pockets.
Medicare cuts to physicians threaten patient access and physicians’ stability
America’s physicians are among the everyday heroes who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of their communities. They dedicate many years to intense education and training before entering the field, and often face long hours and high stress levels once they begin practicing. Through...
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
Lawsuit seeks to block access, reverse approval for abortion pill
A coalition of anti-abortion medical groups and providers sued the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Friday, challenging the agency’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, a pill that is used in medicated abortions. The lawsuit was filed in Amarillo, Texas, by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that...
AOL Corp
Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'
“I just don’t understand why they are so mean.”. Those were the words Lizette Trujillo heard from her son Daniel, who came home from school one day when he was 8, unsettled that a young classmate was being bullied. Trujillo seized on the chance for a life lesson on...
Federal judge puts halt to cannabis license rollout in 5 NY regions
ALBANY, N.Y. — A U.S. District Judge in the Northern District of New York has blocked the state from issuing any cannabis dispensary licenses in five regions of the state. Judge Gary Sharpe issued the ruling Thursday after a lawsuit was filed by Variscite NY One, Inc. The lawsuit...
Vox
The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained
On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion after patient’s water broke
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in...
Florida medical board votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors
After five hours of tense testimony and protests, the Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to start drafting a rule that would bar all minors in the state from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria. Florida’s medical board is the first in the country...
Senate Democrats urge FDA to ease access to abortion pills
A group of Senate Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to make it easier for patients to have access to medication abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The lawmakers, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), want...
Calling on Congress to protect Medicare home healthcare from steep cuts | Commentary
Proposed cuts and clawbacks would make it hard for home health providers to stay in business.
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update their information to prove they were still eligible, the Division of Medicaid quietly moved them to “traditional” or “fee-for-service” Medicaid.
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
CNET
Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
Health Care — Democrats want FDA to ease access to abortion pills
Maybe the time has come for a Ticketmaster reckoning? Parent company Live Nation Entertainment is said to be facing a DOJ inquiry — one that predates the Taylor Swift debacle. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. For...
This Republican Social Security COLA Change Would Slash Benefits by $117 Per Month
A core GOP proposal designed to strengthen Social Security would eventually reduce annual benefits by $1,400.
Comments / 0