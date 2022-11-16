Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Heart failure patients 40 percent less likely to contract pneumonia after flu shot: study
People with heart failure are significantly less likely to contract pneumonia, have cardiovascular complications or die if they receive an influenza vaccine, investigators say. In a new study, researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, tracked outcomes in more than 5,000 patients with heart failure in 10 low and middle...
McKnight's
Noise levels linked to health problems and burnout for nurses
Nurses’ exposure to noise may play a part in their overall health and potential to burn out at work, the results of a new study suggest. The researchers reviewed a prior study of 3,800 nurses who were asked about their general exposure to noise. The original study did not distinguish between workplace noise levels and noise elsewhere in the nurses’ lives, but the new analysis found that high noise levels were linked to a number of chronic health issues.
McKnight's
Seniors’ loneliness increased in face of social distancing, U.K. study finds
Pandemic mitigation measures are thought to have exacerbated feelings of isolation and loneliness among older adults. A new study, which compared loneliness levels before and after the introduction of social restrictions among people aged 75 years and older, confirmed that theory. Investigators analyzed participant data from two studies from the...
Comments / 0