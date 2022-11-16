Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Heart failure patients 40 percent less likely to contract pneumonia after flu shot: study
People with heart failure are significantly less likely to contract pneumonia, have cardiovascular complications or die if they receive an influenza vaccine, investigators say. In a new study, researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, tracked outcomes in more than 5,000 patients with heart failure in 10 low and middle...
McKnight's
BREAKING NEWS: 22 states petition CMS to repeal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
A coalition of 22 states led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R), today formally called on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for nursing home and other healthcare workers, as well as all related guidance. The coalition filed its petition under the Administrative Procedures Act requesting...
McKnight's
Noise levels linked to health problems and burnout for nurses
Nurses’ exposure to noise may play a part in their overall health and potential to burn out at work, the results of a new study suggest. The researchers reviewed a prior study of 3,800 nurses who were asked about their general exposure to noise. The original study did not distinguish between workplace noise levels and noise elsewhere in the nurses’ lives, but the new analysis found that high noise levels were linked to a number of chronic health issues.
McKnight's
Seniors’ loneliness increased in face of social distancing, U.K. study finds
Pandemic mitigation measures are thought to have exacerbated feelings of isolation and loneliness among older adults. A new study, which compared loneliness levels before and after the introduction of social restrictions among people aged 75 years and older, confirmed that theory. Investigators analyzed participant data from two studies from the...
McKnight's
Study: Poorer physical health a sign of worsening depression in new nursing home residents
A large study of newly admitted nursing home residents has pinpointed the factors at play in depression, and who is most at risk. The investigators enrolled 696 residents across 47 nursing homes at the time of their admission. Symptoms of depression were measured twice yearly over 36 months using the Cornell Scale for Depression in Dementia.
McKnight's
DOL uncovers massive problems with providers’ pay practices; experts urge diligence
Eighty percent of recent investigations into nursing facilities, residential care centers, home health providers and similar employers led to proven violations, the US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced Wednesday. Wage and Hour investigations recovered more than $28.6 million in back wages and damages for nearly 25,000...
McKnight's
CMS, OIG agree on increasing scrutiny of psychotropic drug use
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will be increasing its oversight of the use of psychotropic drugs to pay closer attention to certain classes, warned the lead author of a federal report identifying gaps in the agency’s current monitoring approach. While CMS met a 2011 goal of lowering...
McKnight's
Providers, states grapple with billion-dollar needs ahead of federal staffing minimum
Worries about the cost of a potential nursing home staffing mandate are mounting among provider organizations across the country as more try to pinpoint just how much of an investment they’ll need to meet new requirements. In Pennsylvania, which has 681 nursing homes, it could cost providers more than...
McKnight's
DOJ targets state’s housing of mentally ill in nursing homes
Whether Missouri has violated the American with Disabilities Act by using skilled nursing facilities to house individuals with mental illnesses is a question the Department of Justice will try to answer with an investigation it announced this week. The DOJ wants to ensure the state is making all other alternatives...
