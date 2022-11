ABILENE — The Wildcat women's basketball team welcomed in over 1,000 elementary school kids Wednesday morning at Moody Coliseum, and backed it up with a 77-36 win over the University of the Southwest to earn their second victory in their new home arena. ACU (2-1) opened with a 27-6 first quarter, and coasted the rest of the way en route to the 41-point win. All 13 players on the roster played and scored, led by Addison Martin's 12 and Maleeah Langstaff and Claire Graham's 10. ACU hosted nine elementary schools in the area, and it waws a loud and jam-packed Moody Coliseum around the lunch hour, creating a unique environment to play basketball.

