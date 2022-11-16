Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
iheart.com
Disney Raises Ticket Prices For 2nd Time This Year
Once again, Disney World has announced a price hike on tickets, making it the second time in a year. Right now, one-day, one-park tickets are between $109 and $159, depending on demand. Starting December 8th, three out of the four Orlando Disney parks will be more expensive to visit, with...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneytips.com
Learn The Backstories Behind Every Walt Disney World Roller Coaster
Roller coasters might just be the most popular amusement park attraction in the entire world. Dating back to the days of the first parks in New York’s Coney Island, roller coasters have always been high-speed, high-thrill attractions that serve as preeminent draws to hard-working people just looking to let their hair down and have a good time.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneytips.com
Could a New Theme Be Coming to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon?
Have you visited one of Disney’s water parks? It might be surprising to some, but water parks at Walt Disney World can be among some of the most overlooked experienced for Guests on vacation. Still, both Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon offer immersive experiences with detailed theming of their own that is not to be missed by fans of Disney Parks.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneyfoodblog.com
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
Disney Parks Responds To Recent Price Increases
Nobody likes to pay more for something that used to cost less, but if you’ve visited Disneyland or Walt Disney World over the last few years, you’ve noticed that it’s always getting more expensive. Last month we saw one of the biggest price increases in recent memory, where the cost of nearly everything at Disney Parks went up all at once. And while certainly not everybody loves that, Disney says that guests are currently getting a lot more for their money.
disneytips.com
Select Guests Can Save 50% Off Disney Park Tickets for a Limited Time
If your wallet is cringing at the thought of purchasing Disney Park tickets, you aren’t alone. Between the cost of tickets themselves rising, as was the case recently at the Disneyland Resort, and price hikes on food and beverages and merchandise at the Parks, planning a Disney vacation has become more expensive than ever.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closures and Changes Announced Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
More closures and changes are being announced for Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, November 9. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The show is vastly improved, but operational issues have taken a big step backward
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0