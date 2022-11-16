Read full article on original website
People Go Nuts as Veteran Dog Eats Free Meal At Texas Roadhouse
We recently honored Veterans around the nation. Thousands of restaurants participated by offering free meals to Veterans on the special day. But lots of attention is now focused on a Veteran K-9 who got a free meal at a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. @bigwill1997 Veteran Dog Gets Free Meal At Texas...
Remembering 8 Retro Recipe Ingredients Every Louisiana Family Used
The holiday season is here, and with everyone traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas for big family gatherings, we often like to gather around the kitchen to cook and eat a lot of food. What makes these gatherings so much fun for a lot of big families is remembering all the...
How Long Does it Take to Safely Thaw a Turkey?
Like a collection of oddly shaped bowling balls, they lie in wait in your grocer's freezer case. They are turkeys. They're stuffed with their own body parts, wrapped in plastic, and encased in a net. They are frozen. Not just kind of frozen. They are frozen hard like blocks of ice with wings and legs and somehow we're supposed to turn that into a golden brown delicious treat by next Thursday.
