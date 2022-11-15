Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
NEWSBTC
Founder of Web3 social video platform Cheelee launched $200M crypto winter solidarity fund
The founder of blockchain-based social video platform Cheelee and its sister Web2 mobile app NUTSon announced the launch of a $200-million support program for affected global cryptocurrency exchanges. The investments will go through the crypto winter solidarity fund run by Roman Alekseev and his partners, as his recent Instagram post states.
Matter Labs raises $200M to grow team behind Ethereum scaling solution
ZK-rollups in particular are a key part of the Ethereum roadmap, being repeatedly mentioned by the likes of Vitalik Buterin and blockchain developers. They bundle transactions and execute them off-chain to improve network speed and lower fees. Currently, Ethereum processes around 30 transactions per second, but in the future with rollups, the goal is 100,000 transactions per second, Buterin said.
NEWSBTC
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’
On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
abovethelaw.com
Like All Currency, Bitcoin Is A Collective Dream, And We All Just Shuddered In Our Sleep
Although cowrie shells didn’t have any utility in the way that flint and steel would have been considered to have utility during much of the time period when each were in use, cowrie shells do have a few interesting attributes. They are durable. They are small and portable. Even today, it would be difficult to construct a passable fake cowrie shell. Plenty of people throughout history have passed one metal off as another — not a huge concern when trading in easily identifiable shells. A 19th century king of Dahomey said that he preferred payment in cowrie shells to payment in gold.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
The 10 people transforming emerging tech - including leaders from Google, Adobe, and Miro
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the emerging tech sector.
TechCrunch
PR software giant Cision acquires Factmata, the fake news startup that pivoted to monitoring all kinds of online narratives
Factmata — founded by AI specialists with the aim of building an engine to detect when fake news and other false information is shared online, but which had more recently turned to using its tech for social analytics — is being acquired by Cision, a provider of media monitoring and distribution services and products for the public relations industry with some 100,000 customers.
nextbigfuture.com
Nextbigfuture on the NBF Community and the Future of the World
Thanks to all Nextbigfuture community for your support. This is just an FYI that I have to shutdown comments to articles related to FTX, Binance and Crypto. The level of spam on those articles is insane. There has been a general increase in comment spam. This is causing me to shut comments on various older articles that seem to be chosen as spam flood targets.
nextbigfuture.com
Winners in Robotaxi Tech Can 100X? Who Wins? By How Much?
I have looked at all of the dozens of self-driving car companies. I looked at many of the 80 LIDAR (laser radar) companies. I cut through all of the noise, complexity and confusion. Robotaxis will change the world and are a multi-trillion opportunity. Companies have spent over a hundred billion...
nextbigfuture.com
Snapshot of Crypto Exchanges and Distributed Exchanges
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
bitcoinist.com
The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3
Press Release: After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. 17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a...
