Although cowrie shells didn’t have any utility in the way that flint and steel would have been considered to have utility during much of the time period when each were in use, cowrie shells do have a few interesting attributes. They are durable. They are small and portable. Even today, it would be difficult to construct a passable fake cowrie shell. Plenty of people throughout history have passed one metal off as another — not a huge concern when trading in easily identifiable shells. A 19th century king of Dahomey said that he preferred payment in cowrie shells to payment in gold.

