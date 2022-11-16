Read full article on original website
Joe McGinley
3d ago
That was a good flag. I admit. I just wish the refs had their eyes open on the Dallas Goddard face mask, that now has him on injury reserve. Clearly a blatant face mask.
Mystery Meat
3d ago
didn't see anything wrong with that call. QB gave himself up and the defender had plenty of time to pull up a bit. and honestly, if that call is why you think you lost the game, maybe you're not as good as you think you are...
Wayne Calloway
2d ago
when you can't stop the run and give up 13 1st half first downs, you deserve to lose. That flag didn't cost them the game.
