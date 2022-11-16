ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

AL.com

Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son

A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019. News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison. Brown’s former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges. Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The motive was unclear, with authorities saying Brown might have wanted the girl because she lost custody of her children and Stallworth might have wanted her for sex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Leeds man charged with murder after drug-related death

LEEDS, Ala. — A man is charged with murder, in connection with a drug-related death. The Leeds Police Department says Jose Medina-Estrada, 33, of Leeds, is charged with murder and several other drug-related charges. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says the charge of murder is related to the allegation...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Body found under debris in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Man charged with murder after fatal fentanyl overdose in Leeds; 4 others arrested

A Leeds man is charged with murder after authorities say he provided the fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose several months ago. Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substances, obstruction of justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
LEEDS, AL
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Four Young Sisters Vanish From Small Alabama Town, Cops Say

Four young sisters vanished from a small Talladega County town and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them, according to an emergency missing child alert issued Thursday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, “were noticed missing from Sylacauga on 11/17/2022 at 11:35am,” the alert says. No further details were released by authorities. Anyone with any information “regarding the whereabouts of the Buchanan Children” is urged to contact the Talladega Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. Please RT. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan 12, white female Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, white femaleLacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, white femaleGracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, white femaleContact the Talladega SO at 256-761-1556 or call 911 pic.twitter.com/ezj8M5BukE— Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) November 18, 2022 Read it at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

