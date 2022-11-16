Read full article on original website
Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son
A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell at Donaldson prison
An inmate serving a 15-year prison sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019. News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison. Brown’s former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges. Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The motive was unclear, with authorities saying Brown might have wanted the girl because she lost custody of her children and Stallworth might have wanted her for sex.
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
2 brothers both fatally shot in 9 months: ‘Birmingham is plagued by a dark cloud’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
Man charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana to victim in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was arrested and charged with murder after someone died from an overdose caused by marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Leeds Police Department reports. According to LPD Chief Paul Irwin, Jose Ignacio Medina-Estrada allegedly sold fentanyl-laced marijuana to a 31-year-old man, who died after ingesting it on Aug. 18. Medina-Estrada, […]
wvtm13.com
Leeds man charged with murder after drug-related death
LEEDS, Ala. — A man is charged with murder, in connection with a drug-related death. The Leeds Police Department says Jose Medina-Estrada, 33, of Leeds, is charged with murder and several other drug-related charges. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says the charge of murder is related to the allegation...
Alabama teen gunned down as she headed to school, her mother critically injured in shooting
Police have identified the Alabama teenager who was shot and killed Wednesday morning as her mother drove her to school. Police say 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez was killed Wednesday morning and her mother critically injured as a gunman opened fire on their SUV at near the intersection of 80th Street and Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.
Inmate killed in stabbing at Donaldson prison, marking 35th death this year
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
Man charged with murder after fatal fentanyl overdose in Leeds; 4 others arrested
A Leeds man is charged with murder after authorities say he provided the fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose several months ago. Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substances, obstruction of justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
alreporter.com
Prisoner killed at Donaldson Correctional Facility as federal investigators visit facility
On the same day that federal investigators visited Donaldson Correctional Facility, an incarcerated man died after being attacked by another incarcerated individual within the prison, according to sources within the correctional system and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Kenneth Earl Ray II, a 32-year-old man at the Jefferson County...
wvtm13.com
Principal of middle school student killed in shooting reflects on her life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School students, teachers and administrators are mourning the loss of one of their own after 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez was shot while in the car on the way to school Wednesday. Birmingham police say the shooting happened in the North East Lake community...
WAFF
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
Four Young Sisters Vanish From Small Alabama Town, Cops Say
Four young sisters vanished from a small Talladega County town and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them, according to an emergency missing child alert issued Thursday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, “were noticed missing from Sylacauga on 11/17/2022 at 11:35am,” the alert says. No further details were released by authorities. Anyone with any information “regarding the whereabouts of the Buchanan Children” is urged to contact the Talladega Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. Please RT. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan 12, white female Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, white femaleLacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, white femaleGracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, white femaleContact the Talladega SO at 256-761-1556 or call 911 pic.twitter.com/ezj8M5BukE— Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) November 18, 2022 Read it at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ABC 33/40 News
Residents mourn the loss of 14-year-old girl following east Birmingham shooting
A East Birmingham community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez. Moriah was killed in a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at the 500 Block of 80th Street North. According to witnesses, Moriah and 5 other people were in a Red SUV driving north. An unidentified man began...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
